Vernier Kicks Off 2018 Summer Institutes to Provide Science Educators with Hands-On Training Using Data-Collection Technology

"Whether educators are new to data-collection technology or interested in delving deeper into using it with students, the Summer Institutes provide a great professional development opportunity," said John Wheeler, CEO of Vernier Software & Technology. "Educators can take the new skills, techniques, and instructional practices they learn during the institutes back to their classrooms to engage students in meaningful hands-on science."

The six-hour institutes support educators from a wide variety of grade levels and science disciplines, including physics, chemistry, biology, environmental/Earth science, and more. The $99 registration fee includes training, lunch, access to the Workshop Training Manual download, and the choice of a digital Vernier lab book.

Science educators can select dates from the summer schedule below.

June 2018 Summer Institute Dates and Locations

June 12: Denver, CO



June 15: Salt Lake City, UT



June 18: Houston, TX



June 20: San Antonio, TX



June 22: Dallas (Irving), TX



June 25: Oklahoma City, OK



June 26: San Diego, CA



June 27: Fayetteville, AR



June 28: Los Angeles (El Segundo), CA



June 29: Kansas City, MO

July 2018 Summer Institute Dates and Locations

July 16: Richmond, VA



July 16: Atlanta, GA



July 18: Nashville, TN



July 18: Baltimore, MD



July 20: Newark (Kenilworth), NJ



July 20: Louisville, KY



July 23: Long Island, NY



July 25: Hartford, CT



July 26: Beaverton, OR



July 27: Boston, MA



July 30: Seattle, WA

Vernier will also be hosting one- and two-day Subject-Specific Institutes at its headquarters in Beaverton, OR. These institutes will provide educators with in-depth experiences using data-collection technology in a specific STEM subject. The one-day institutes cost $99 and the two day-institutes cost $199. Both include training, lunch, and one Vernier digital lab book or sensor.

Interested educators can select dates from the schedule below.

2018 One-Day Summer Subject-Specific Institutes

July 11: Engineering and Coding



July 12: Vernier Sensors with Arduino®



July 13: Renewable Energy



July 18: Environmental Science



2018 Two-Day Summer Subject-Specific Institutes

July 9–10: Physics



July 16–17: Chemistry



July 19–20: Biology



To learn more and to register for a Vernier Summer Institute, visit https://www.vernier.com/summer-institutes. To learn more and to register for a Subject-Specific Institute, visit https://www.vernier.com/subject-specific-institutes.

About Vernier Software & Technology

Vernier Software & Technology has led the innovation of scientific data-collection technology for 37 years. Vernier was founded by a former physics teacher and employs educators at all levels of the organization. The company is committed to teachers and to developing creative ways to teach and learn science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) using hands-on science. Vernier creates easy-to-use and affordable science interfaces, sensors, and graphing/analysis software. With worldwide distribution to over 140 countries, Vernier data loggers are used by educators and students from elementary school to university. Vernier technology-based solutions enhance STEM education, increase learning, build students' critical thinking skills, and support the science and engineering practices detailed in the Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS). The Vernier business culture is grounded in Earth-friendly policies and practices, and the company provides a family-friendly workplace. For more information, visit https://www.vernier.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vernier-kicks-off-2018-summer-institutes-to-provide-science-educators-with-hands-on-training-using-data-collection-technology-300640058.html

SOURCE Vernier Software & Technology

Related Links

https://www.vernier.com

