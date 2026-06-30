Vernier Science Education Launches Go Direct® Air Quality Sensor to Help Students Investigate Real-World Environmental Conditions

High school and college-level STEM students can now easily collect, measure, and analyze air quality data as they monitor their local indoor and outdoor environments

BEAVERTON, Ore. , June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vernier Science Education recently launched the Go Direct® Air Quality Sensor for high school and college-level environmental science. This durable and cost-effective sensor enables students to accurately collect real-world air quality data—both indoors and outdoors—as they investigate air quality scientifically, think systemically, and understand how local environmental conditions directly affect human, wildlife, and ecological health.

"Students are already asking hard questions about climate, air quality, pollution, and the health of their communities," said Jill Hedrick, CEO of Vernier Science Education. "The Go Direct Air Quality Sensor helps them find the answers to these questions by tracking and analyzing the air quality conditions shaping the world around them. With real, local data in hand, students can now move from wondering to investigating as they build their environmental literacy and scientific understanding. For example, a student can measure particulate matter levels near their school parking lot during morning drop-off, helping them understand how traffic patterns impact air quality and potential exposure."

The Go Direct Air Quality Sensor transforms air quality from an abstract concept into measurable evidence. It allows students to measure a variety of air quality indicators, including particulate matter (PM), ground-level ozone (O₃), nitrogen dioxide (NO₂), sulfur oxides (SO₂), carbon dioxide (CO₂), and volatile organic compounds (VOCs), as well as environmental variables including temperature, humidity, and atmospheric pressure, all with a single sensor.

Notably, the Go Direct Air Quality Sensor features a built-in GPS. This allows students to easily collect geotagged, location-specific data, which is ideal for spatial analysis in educational and research settings.

To help teachers get started using the sensor in the classroom and in the field, Vernier Science Education created three ready-to-use, standards-aligned investigations, in addition to instructional support materials for teachers. These resources help teachers guide students as they learn how to operate the sensor, analyze indoor air quality, and investigate how vehicle traffic affects air pollution.

Like all Go Direct sensors, the Go Direct Air Quality Sensor connects directly to students' mobile devices, Chromebooks™, or computers using the award-winning Vernier Graphical Analysis® app. The sensor can be used wired via USB or wirelessly via Bluetooth® wireless technology, enabling educators to choose the solution that best fits their classroom or laboratory. And, with its remote data logging capability, students can store data directly to the sensor's internal memory without needing an active software connection. This feature supports long-duration studies, such as monitoring changes at a bus drop-off throughout the day. Students can leave the sensor in place to collect data over time, then transfer the data to the Graphical Analysis app to analyze and interpret their results.

The Go Direct Air Quality Sensor is available for $399 and is currently shipping. It is backed by Vernier's product support and five-year limited warranty.

To learn more about the Go Direct Air Quality Sensor, visit vernier.com/product/go-direct-air-quality-sensor/.

About Vernier Science Education

For more than 45 years, Vernier Science Education has been committed to using our experience, knowledge, and passion to create the best and most reliable solutions for STEM education. Our comprehensive solutions include hardware, software, content, assessment, professional development, and technical support. At the heart of Vernier is our deep commitment to being an authentic and trusted partner to STEM educators. We are dedicated to partnering with educators and communities to build a STEM-literate society where students grow up to become knowledgeable citizens who can solve problems, fully contribute to their communities, and drive innovation. For more information, visit www.vernier.com.

SOURCE Vernier Science Education