Vernier Science Education Welcomes Seven New STEM Teachers to The Vernier Trendsetters Community

Professional learning community helps teachers nationwide advance STEM education through collaboration, leadership, and the innovative use of data-collection technology

BEAVERTON, Ore., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vernier Science Education recently added seven new STEM teachers from high schools nationwide to the Vernier Trendsetters Community. This professional learning community, which now includes nearly 40 individuals, gives teachers the opportunity to grow their leadership and knowledge of modern, relevant STEM instruction as they connect with and learn from fellow teachers throughout the school year.

"The seven new Vernier Trendsetters all bring unique perspectives, fresh energy, and a shared commitment to advancing STEM education to our growing community," said Jill Hedrick, CEO of Vernier Science Education. "We look forward to supporting these teachers with meaningful professional learning opportunities as they learn from one another, deepen their use of data-collection technology, and discover new ways to engage their students in real-world, experiential learning."

Selected among teachers from across the country, the new members of the Vernier Trendsetters Community are

Brock Baxter, chemistry, physics, and engineering teacher at Osage City High School in Osage City, KS

Hannah Korslund, physics teacher at Burlingame High School in Burlingame, CA

Jay Jackson, physics teacher at Freeman High School in Katy, TX

Mike Amante, engineering and computer science teacher at New Hartford Central Schools in New Hartford, NY

Ross Gunderson, physics teacher at Eastern York High School in Wrightsville, PA

Valerie Berger, dual-credit chemistry and physics teacher at Northrop High School in Fort Wayne, IN

Vanessa Ueltzen, integrated and Earth science/STEM teacher at Walther Christian Academy in Melrose Park, IL

These teachers will have the opportunity to participate in and provide professional development, collaborate on content with Vernier, provide feedback on programming and new products, attend exclusive conference events, and more. In addition, they may be featured nationally for their use of Vernier technology or become eligible to receive financial support to attend and present at conferences.

"I am incredibly excited to join the Trendsetters Community and collaborate with a network of forward-thinking STEM educators who are passionate about empowering today's learners," said Mike Amante. "I'm most looking forward to exploring how we can leverage real-world data collection to drive meaningful projects, turning abstract concepts into hands-on experiences that spark curiosity and prepare our students for the world ahead."

"I am looking forward to connecting with fellow science teachers and collaborating with them as we all seek to raise the bar for science education in our country," said Vanessa Ueltzen. "I am hoping to be able to contribute to the community in meaningful ways as I continue my own professional journey through continued learning and development."

"My hope is that this experience helps me become a better teacher," said Brock Baxter. "I''m excited about learning new skills and ideas that will make my classes more engaging and meaningful to the students I teach."

Teachers interested in joining the Vernier Trendsetters Community can apply throughout the year with applications being accepted on a rolling basis. To learn more, visit www.vernier.com/trendsetters.

About Vernier Science Education

For more than 45 years, Vernier Science Education has been committed to using our experience, knowledge, and passion to create the best and most reliable solutions for STEM education. Our comprehensive solutions include hardware, software, content, assessment, professional development, and technical support. At the heart of Vernier is our deep commitment to being an authentic and trusted partner to STEM educators. We are dedicated to partnering with educators and communities to build a STEM-literate society where students grow up to become knowledgeable citizens who can solve problems, fully contribute to their communities, and drive innovation. For more information, visit www.vernier.com.

SOURCE Vernier Science Education