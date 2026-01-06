Vernier Science Education Selects 10 Standout STEM Educators as Recipients of Its 2025 Inspiration Grants

Grantees from K–12 and higher ed will each receive hands-on technology and professional development to help foster STEM literacy with students

BEAVERTON, Ore., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vernier Science Education has selected 10 standout STEM educators from schools and colleges nationwide as the recipients of its 2025 Inspiration Grants. Each of the grantees will receive $1,000 worth of Vernier technology of their choosing, an annual license for Vernier Graphical Analysis® Pro, and three hours of virtual professional development to further support their teaching as they work to foster STEM literacy with students.

"The Inspiration Grants are all about recognizing innovative educators who are committed to making a difference with students through real-world, hands-on STEM learning," said Jill Hedrick, CEO of Vernier Science Education. "Equipping this year's grantees with new science education tools, such as hands-on sensors, lab equipment, and data-collection technology, along with professional development will help them make an even bigger impact in their classrooms as students engage in relevant learning experiences."

The 10 grantees were selected from more than 320 submissions by a panel of fellow educators and Vernier employees. In making their selections, the panel considered how the grantees will implement the $1,000 worth of Vernier technology in their classroom or laboratory, their educational institution's needs, and how the funding will enhance their instruction and engage students.

The 2025 Vernier Science Education Inspiration Grant winners are:

Angie Nichols, Peeples Middle School in Jackson, MS

Carmela Schlitzer, High Tech High School CTE Environmental Science Academy in Secaucus, NJ

Cord Carter, Young Men's Leadership Academy at Phillis Wheatley in San Antonio, TX

Dr. James Hunter, Morgan State University – Clarence M. Mitchell, Jr. School of Engineering in Baltimore, MD

Joshua Cameron, Byington–Solway CTE Center at Karns High School in Knoxville, TN

Laura Vroman, Rock Island High School in Rock Island, IL

Mauricio Alonso, John H. Francis Polytechnic High School in Sun Valley, CA

Neotha Williams, Plaquemine Senior High School in Plaquemine, LA

Nicole Rowland, Appomattox Regional Governor's School for the Arts and Technology in Petersburg, VA

Patty Mueller, Westbury High School in Old Westbury, NY

To learn more about the 2025 Vernier Science Education Inspiration Grants and grantees, visit www.vernier.com/inspiration-grants .

