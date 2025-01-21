Vernier Science Education Launches Go Direct® Soil Moisture Sensor for High School and College-Level Science

Sensor helps students easily collect data during soil science, agricultural science, environmental science, horticulture, botany, and biology investigations

BEAVERTON, Ore., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vernier Science Education recently launched the Go Direct® Soil Moisture Sensor to help high school and college-level students easily and accurately collect data during soil science, agricultural science, environmental science, horticulture, botany, and biology investigations. This wireless sensor, which connects directly to student devices using the award-winning Vernier Graphical Analysis® Pro app, is designed to engage students in hands-on learning as they measure the volumetric water content of soil.

"The versatility and durability of the new Go Direct Soil Moisture Sensor makes it a great addition to any science or STEM classroom," said Jill Hedrick, CEO of Vernier Science Education. "Whether conducting investigations in the lab or in the field, students can use this sensor to easily analyze soil samples and understand the real-world impact of soil on the climate and the living ecosystems around them. For example, by analyzing soil moisture levels, students can explore how different soil conditions affect plant growth and water retention, providing insights into sustainable agriculture practices, urban planning, and environmental conservation efforts."

The rugged Go Direct Soil Moisture Sensor uses the relationship between moisture content and soil electrical properties to determine the volumetric water content of the soil. Students simply insert the sensor into the soil they are testing at the proper angle and observe the real-time volumetric water content of the soil, reported in percent, in the Vernier Graphical Analysis Pro app.

Like all Go Direct sensors, the Go Direct Soil Moisture Sensor connects directly to students' mobile devices, Chromebooks™, or computers using the Vernier Graphical Analysis Pro app. Go Direct Soil Moisture can be used wired via USB or wirelessly via Bluetooth® wireless technology, enabling educators to choose the solution that fits best for their classroom or laboratory.

The sensor includes a rechargeable battery, providing always-ready operation when the sensor is being used wirelessly. It is also backed by the Vernier product support and warranty.

To learn more about the Go Direct Soil Moisture Sensor, visit https://www.vernier.com/product/go-direct-soil-moisture-sensor/ .

About Vernier Science Education

For more than 40 years, Vernier Science Education has been committed to using our experience, knowledge, and passion to create the best and most reliable solutions for STEM education. Our comprehensive solutions include hardware, software, content, assessment, professional development, and technical support. At the heart of Vernier is our deep commitment to being an authentic and trusted partner to STEM educators. We are dedicated to partnering with educators and communities to build a STEM-literate society where students grow up to become knowledgeable citizens who can solve problems, fully contribute to their communities, and drive innovation. For more information, visit www.vernier.com .

SOURCE Vernier Science Education