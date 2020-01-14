Vernier Software & Technology and SAM Labs Partner to Provide Students with Engaging Data-Collection STEAM Activities

BEAVERTON, Ore., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vernier Software & Technology has partnered with SAM Labs to teach middle school students important coding and computational thinking skills through data-collection STEAM activities. Students can use a variety of Go Direct sensors with SAM Labs STEAM Kits and the Google Workbench programming canvas to collect real-time experiment data and bring their SAM Labs projects to life.

"Teachers can now easily integrate STEAM, data collection, and coding into their classrooms as they engage students in fun, hands-on learning," said John Wheeler, CEO of Vernier Software & Technology. "Students can create both simple and complex creations, practice coding, and learn important 21st century skills when they use Vernier sensors and SAM Labs STEAM Kits in Google Workbench."



SAM Labs STEAM Kits are available in three versions based on class size and provide all the materials teachers need, including teacher-created lesson plans, step-by-step activities, and comprehensive technical support. Once students build their projects using the kits' programmable SAM Blocks, they can connect the Go Direct sensors using Bluetooth® wireless technology in Google Workbench and build Blockly programs that make the hardware interact. Teachers will be able to access a new series of free Blockly coding activities in Google Workbench that interact with Vernier sensors. These activities are designed to engage students in science, develop coding skills, and practice peer collaboration. In an introductory activity, students integrate Vernier sensors with Google Sheets and SAM Labs blocks to design an experiment to explore the factors that affect electromagnetic strength. Each of these activities comes with complete teacher resources and materials to help them get started teaching these important skills.

Vernier Go Direct sensors that are compatible with the SAM Labs STEAM kits include the Motion Detector, Force and Acceleration Sensor, Sound Sensor, 3-Axis Magnetic Field Sensor, and Temperature Probe.

About Vernier Software & Technology

Vernier Software & Technology has led the innovation of scientific data-collection technology for 39 years. Vernier was founded by a former physics teacher and employs educators at all levels of the organization. The company is committed to teachers and to developing creative ways to teach and learn science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) using hands-on science. Vernier creates easy-to-use and affordable science interfaces, sensors, and graphing/analysis software. With worldwide distribution to over 140 countries, Vernier data loggers are used by educators and students from elementary school to university. Vernier technology-based solutions enhance STEM education, increase learning, build students' critical thinking skills, and support the science and engineering practices detailed in the Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS). The Vernier business culture is grounded in Earth-friendly policies and practices, and the company provides a family-friendly workplace.

About SAM Labs

SAM Labs creates kits that bring together hardware, software and curriculum for engaging, hands-on learning experiences for all students grades K-8. SAM Labs kits include everything teachers need to teach STEAM and coding in an accessible, fun, standards-aligned, and interactive way without needing to be coding experts. For more information, visit http://www.samlabs.com .

