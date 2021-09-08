Vernier Software & Technology Awarding $40,000 in Educator Grants to Celebrate Its 40th Anniversary

BEAVERTON, Ore., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To thank science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) educators for their hard work and dedication, as well as their support over the last 40 years, Vernier Software & Technology will award $1,000 grants to 40 STEM educators later this year.

The 40 grantees, who will be chosen by a panel of fellow educators and Vernier employees, will each receive $1,000 worth of Vernier technology of their choosing, an annual license for Vernier Graphical Analysis Pro, and virtual professional development to further support their teaching.

"The educator community has been such a tremendous support to us throughout the last 40 years," said John Wheeler, CEO of Vernier Software & Technology. "We are so grateful for all of the hard work educators do—both in and out of the classroom—and we are launching this grant and a free e-book as a way to say 'thank you,' as well as to continue to encourage innovative, hands-on STEM education in classrooms nationwide."

The grants are open to all K–12 and college educators who are actively teaching at an educational institution in the United States. As part of the application process, educators must describe how they will implement the $1,000 worth of Vernier technology in their classroom or laboratory, their educational institution's needs, and how the funding will enhance their instruction and engage students.

All applications are due Nov. 5, 2021. Grantees will be announced Dec. 8, 2021. To learn more about the 40th anniversary grants, visit www.vernier.com/40years .

In addition to awarding these grants, Vernier is celebrating its 40th anniversary with a new free e-book. Vernier Experiment Sampler features 21 data-collection experiments, including "Reflectivity of Light," "Mapping a Magnetic Field," "Enzyme Action," and "Accelerations in the Real World." The e-book is available for download at www.vernier.com/40years .

About Vernier Software & Technology

Vernier Software & Technology has led the innovation of educational, scientific data-collection technology for 40 years. Vernier was founded by a former physics teacher and employs educators at all levels of the organization. The company is committed to teachers and to developing creative ways to teach and learn science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) using hands-on science. Vernier creates easy-to-use and affordable science interfaces, sensors, and graphing/analysis software. With worldwide distribution to over 150 countries, Vernier data loggers are used by educators and students from elementary school to university. Vernier technology-based solutions enhance STEM education, increase learning, build students' critical thinking skills, and support the science and engineering practices detailed in the Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS). The Vernier business culture is grounded in Earth-friendly policies and practices, and the company provides a family-friendly workplace. For more information, visit http://www.vernier.com .

SOURCE Vernier Software & Technology