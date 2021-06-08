Vernier Software & Technology Enhances Physics App and Publishes New E-book to Engage Students in Video Analysis

BEAVERTON, Ore., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vernier Software & Technology has enhanced its Vernier Video Analysis app with new features and now offers the accompanying Vernier Video Analysis: Motion and Sports e-book for high school and college-level introductory physics. Students can now learn key physics concepts and engage in video analysis in both in-person and remote learning environments.

Available as a 30-day free trial and for a site-license subscription, Vernier Video Analysis enables students to use their Chromebook™ or another mobile device to insert a video with recorded motion and mark points to track the object in motion. The app generates accurate and visually rich graphs that reflect the recorded motion for students to analyze.

"Being able to analyze a video on their own device, like a Chromebook, is a huge benefit for today's physics students," said John Wheeler, CEO of Vernier Software & Technology. "Vernier Video Analysis enables students to quickly and easily analyze motion and think critically about the data they collected. Plus, by capturing their own videos, students are more engaged and better able to retain the concepts they learn during in-lab, in-the-field, or at-home investigations."

The Vernier Video Analysis app, which was named a software winner of the

2020 Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence , is compatible with multiple devices and platforms, including macOS®, iPadOS®, iOS, Windows® 10, Chrome OS™, and Android™. Utilizing one of these devices with the app, students can now use prepared videos or collect their own videos and conduct experiments that cannot be done with sensors, such as following a basketball in flight, analyzing the vertical drop of a rollercoaster, or tracking the motion of a ball as it is being juggled.

The feature-rich app additionally includes an automated calculation of the center of mass location that is useful in 1-D and 2-D collision studies, a replay functionality so students can play back the video showing data points as they are added, the ability to trim a portion of a video for easier viewing, an export feature allowing students to save a video frame or a graph image to insert into a lab report, and more. Automatic object tracking simplifies the analysis of long videos, and a vector overlay connects motion to the textbook representation.

The accompanying Vernier Video Analysis: Motion and Sports e-book features 12 investigations using Vernier Video Analysis. In addition to traditional physics concepts such as velocity, acceleration, and projectile motion, investigations of sports science expand learning opportunities and further connect the study of motion to students' daily lives.

About Vernier Software & Technology

