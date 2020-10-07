Vernier Software & Technology Launches a New Sensor to Support the Development of STEM Skills and Environmental Literacy

BEAVERTON, Ore., Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vernier recently launched the new Go Direct® Weather System to engage students in hands-on data collection as they learn important environmental science concepts. This affordable wireless sensor can be used in the classroom or out in the field to help middle school, high school, and college-level students investigate and analyze a variety of environmental factors.

"This new sensor for environmental science provides an affordable way for STEM educators to engage their students in data collection as they explore the science of natural phenomena," said John Wheeler, CEO of Vernier Software & Technology. "The Go Direct Weather System is notable because students can collect and analyze multiple types of environmental data using just one compact system."

The two-part Go Direct Weather System consists of the Go Direct Weather sensor and the Go Direct Weather Vane. The handheld weather sensor is used to collect data around ambient temperature, humidity, wind speed, wind chill, dew point, barometric pressure, and more. The weather vane accessory is used in conjunction with the sensor to capture wind direction data.

The Go Direct Weather System features a rechargeable battery that offers a long life and provides always-ready operation when students are using the sensor wirelessly. Instructor information and student instructions for select experiments utilizing the system are also available to educators as a free download.

The Go Direct Weather System connects directly to any mobile device, Chromebook™, or computer using the new Vernier Graphical Analysis™ Pro or the free Vernier Graphical Analysis™ app. This sensor can be used wired via USB or wirelessly via Bluetooth® wireless technology, which provides educators the opportunity to choose the best solution for their classroom or outdoors.

To learn more, visit www.vernier.com/go-direct-weather-system/ .

About Vernier Software & Technology

Vernier Software & Technology has led the innovation of educational, scientific data-collection technology for 39 years. Vernier was founded by a former physics teacher and employs educators at all levels of the organization. The company is committed to teachers and to developing creative ways to teach and learn science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) using hands-on science. Vernier creates easy-to-use and affordable science interfaces, sensors, and graphing/analysis software. With worldwide distribution to over 140 countries, Vernier data loggers are used by educators and students from elementary school to university. Vernier technology-based solutions enhance STEM education, increase learning, build students' critical thinking skills, and support the science and engineering practices detailed in the Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS). The Vernier business culture is grounded in Earth-friendly policies and practices, and the company provides a family-friendly workplace. For more information, visit http://www.vernier.com .

