Vernier Software & Technology Launches New Vernier Graphical Analysis™ Pro App for Science Instructors and Students

BEAVERTON, Ore., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Expanding upon its award-winning Vernier Graphical Analysis™ app, Vernier Software & Technology is launching the Vernier Graphical Analysis Pro app to engage students—either remotely or in the lab—in more advanced analysis of data from biology, chemistry, and physics experiments. The new app, which is available as part of a 30-day free trial, is being offered at a special introductory site license price of $69, granting access through June 2021. Users can easily insert, view, and sync a video to sensor data for inspection and analysis as part of the scientific discovery process.

"The Graphical Analysis Pro app includes all of the features of the Graphical Analysis app, plus upcoming enhancements like internet-based data sharing to further support science teaching and learning," said John Wheeler, CEO of Vernier Software & Technology. "Whether using it in the classroom or for remote learning, Graphical Analysis Pro provides an intuitive way for students to analyze data—and really delve into what they are learning—in new and insightful ways."

With Graphical Analysis Pro, instructors can perform live experiments for students using common video conferencing tools and soon will be able to share data directly with students in real time for immediate analysis. Since the app is compatible with most Vernier sensors, teachers can continue to use sensors they already have available to collect data during these experiments. Or, if students have access to sensors at home, they can create their own experiment videos to share. Additionally, the app is compatible with most devices used in schools, including Chromebooks, providing flexibility and cost savings as students can use their own devices for analysis while learning remotely.

Instructors can also utilize the app's sample experiment library with ready-to-use content—covering biology, chemistry, and physics—for their students to explore and analyze. These videos are synced with data and come with instructor guides and student instructions, which means these sample experiments are easy to integrate into coursework even when lab equipment is unavailable.

With the instructor- or student-created videos or videos from the library, instructors and students can use the app's replay feature to speed up or slow down the video. This feature helps students make the connection between events and corresponding data and better understand the phenomena being observed.

To learn more and to request a free 30-day trial, visit www.vernier.com/graphical-analysis-pro .

About Vernier Software & Technology

Vernier Software & Technology has led the innovation of educational, scientific data-collection technology for 39 years. Vernier was founded by a former physics teacher and employs educators at all levels of the organization. The company is committed to teachers and to developing creative ways to teach and learn science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) using hands-on science. Vernier creates easy-to-use and affordable science interfaces, sensors, and graphing/analysis software. With worldwide distribution to over 150 countries, Vernier data loggers are used by educators and students from elementary school to university. Vernier technology-based solutions enhance STEM education, increase learning, build students' critical thinking skills, and support the science and engineering practices detailed in the Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS). The Vernier business culture is grounded in Earth-friendly policies and practices, and the company provides a family-friendly workplace. For more information, visit http://www.vernier.com .

