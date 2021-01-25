Vernier Software & Technology Launches New Wireless Probe for AP and College-Level Chemistry

BEAVERTON, Ore., Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideal for Advanced Placement® (AP) Chemistry and college-level general chemistry, the affordable and durable Go Direct Platinum-Cell Conductivity Probe from Vernier Software & Technology helps students determine a solution's conductivity or the total ion concentration with high accuracy and chemical compatibility.

"Our new probe has an epoxy body and platinum-cell sensing element that notably provides greater chemical compatibility. This probe enables students to measure the conductivity of strong acids, strong bases, and non-aqueous solutions during experiments without any risk of damaging the sensor," said John Wheeler, CEO of Vernier Software & Technology. "The durable Go Direct Platinum-Cell Conductivity Probe automatically adjusts its conductivity range in response to the concentration of the given solution to provide students with the most accurate readings possible."

Go Direct Platinum-Cell Conductivity features a wide 0 to 20,000 μS/cm range that ensures optimal precision during various experiments, such as exploring the base hydrolysis of ethyl acetate under various conditions and other common environmental tests of aquatic samples.

Go Direct Platinum-Cell Conductivity features a long-lasting, rechargeable battery, as well as a built-in temperature sensor to simultaneously read conductivity and temperature. The sensor's automatic temperature compensation, which can be turned off to perform conductivity studies, allows students to calibrate the sensor in the lab and then make measurements outdoors without temperature changes affecting data.

Like all Go Direct sensors, Go Direct Platinum-Cell Conductivity connects via Bluetooth® wireless technology to any Chromebook™, computer, or compatible mobile device with either the Vernier Graphical Analysis™ or the Vernier Graphical Analysis™ Pro app. Go Direct sensors can be used wired via USB or wirelessly via Bluetooth® wireless technology, allowing educators to choose the solution best for their classroom, lab, or other learning environment.

To learn more about Go Direct Platinum-Cell Conductivity, visit https://www.vernier.com/gdx-conpt .

About Vernier Software & Technology

Vernier Software & Technology has led the innovation of educational, scientific data-collection technology for 40 years. Vernier was founded by a former physics teacher and employs educators at all levels of the organization. The company is committed to teachers and to developing creative ways to teach and learn science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) using hands-on science. Vernier creates easy-to-use and affordable science interfaces, sensors, and graphing/analysis software. With worldwide distribution to over 150 countries, Vernier data loggers are used by educators and students from elementary school to university. Vernier technology-based solutions enhance STEM education, increase learning, build students' critical thinking skills, and support the science and engineering practices detailed in the Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS). The Vernier business culture is grounded in Earth-friendly policies and practices, and the company provides a family-friendly workplace. For more information, visit www.vernier.com .

