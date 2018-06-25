Vernier Software & Technology Offers New Activities for the mBot™ Robot to Teach Coding and Robotics

"To help students compete in today's digital world, it is increasingly important that coding is an integral part of STEM curriculum," said John Wheeler, CEO of Vernier Software & Technology. "The mBot kit and activities help teachers seamlessly introduce coding by providing an engaging, hands-on learning experience that allows students to wirelessly interact with the physical world."

Each mBot robot comes equipped with line-following and range-detecting sensors and 40 well-designed parts. After constructing the robots using the detailed building instructions, students can program the robots using the free, Scratch-based mBlock software available for Windows®, macOS®, and Chrome™ OS. Younger students can use the free, game-based mBlock app with iOS and Android™ devices to learn the basics of programming.

The accompanying Coding with mBot: Self-Driving Vehicles activities module, created by Vernier Software & Technology co-founder David Vernier, helps students successfully program mBot to mimic many self-driving car actions, including automatic lane changes and autonomous parking. Students will build upon their basic coding and troubleshooting skills as they progress through the activities. Different versions of activities are available for older students using the Scratch-based mBlock software and for younger students using the mBlock app for mobile devices.

The module, included free with the purchase of an mBot kit from Vernier (also available for purchase), includes nine guided activities aligned with Computer Science Teachers Association (CSTA) K-12 Computer Science Standards, a Getting Started with mBot user guide, student instructions, an instructor information guide with troubleshooting tips and suggested extensions, sample program code, and a generous site license.

To learn more about mBot, visit https://www.vernier.com/products/lab-equipment/mbot/. To learn more about Coding with mBot: Self-Driving Vehicles, visit https://www.vernier.com/products/books/mbot-msdv-e/.

About Vernier Software & Technology

Vernier Software & Technology has led the innovation of scientific data-collection technology for 37 years. Vernier was founded by a former physics teacher and employs educators at all levels of the organization. The company is committed to teachers and to developing creative ways to teach and learn science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) using hands-on science. Vernier creates easy-to-use and affordable science interfaces, sensors, and graphing/analysis software. With worldwide distribution to over 140 countries, Vernier data loggers are used by educators and students from elementary school to university. Vernier technology-based solutions enhance STEM education, increase learning, build students' critical thinking skills, and support the science and engineering practices detailed in the Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS). The Vernier business culture is grounded in Earth-friendly policies and practices, and the company provides a family-friendly workplace. For more information, visit http://www.vernier.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vernier-software--technology-offers-new-activities-for-the-mbot-robot-to-teach-coding-and-robotics-300671219.html

SOURCE Vernier Software & Technology

Related Links

https://www.vernier.com

