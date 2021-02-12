Vernier Software & Technology Partners with Magnitude.io to Engage Students in a Virtual Field Trip to Space

BEAVERTON, Ore., Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vernier Software & Technology recently partnered with Magnitude.io to engage students in a virtual field trip to the International Space Station (ISS). During this unique distance learning opportunity, students will participate in the ExoLab-8 plant science experiment in which they will grow and analyze their own legumes simultaneously with legumes grown in space. Vernier is offering a special discount to educators interested in participating in this experiment and purchasing the accompanying student and educator kits.

ExoLab-8 is designed to put students at the forefront of scientific research by having them discover insights alongside Magnitude.io's team of principal investigators and scientists. This month, Magnitude.io will launch legumes, red clover, into orbit that will grow on the ISS for 30 days. Then students will have the opportunity to participate in post-flight genetic and data analysis. During this time students can grow their red clover simultaneously with the legumes grown in space and observe the differences between their growth and development. As a demonstration project, the goal is to achieve root nodulation on red clover for the first time in the microgravity environment of the ISS within the Space Tango CubeLab, relying on an autonomous system that initiates germination and fixes the plants while in orbit.

"ExoLab-8 provides a truly one-of-a-kind, hands-on learning opportunity that will teach students about important NGSS-aligned topics, as well as crosscutting concepts," said John Wheeler, CEO of Vernier Software & Technology. "Through our partnership with Magnitude.io and the special offer we are providing, we are hoping more educators and students across multiple grade levels and disciplines will be able to participate in this immersive learning experience."

Educators can sign up for the ExoLab-8 lab using the code VernierInSpace to receive a 10 percent discount (this offer expires February 19, 2021). Options for purchase include the ExoLab Growth Lab with built-in sensors and the Teacher Advanced Supply Kit, which provides access to a Learning Management Platform with lesson plans aligned to Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS) and video sessions throughout the mission. This weeks-long program can be conducted remotely, in the classroom, or as part of hybrid learning to meet the varying teaching needs of educators.

To learn more about ExoLab-8, visit https://www.vernier.com/exolab-8/ .

