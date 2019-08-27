Vernier Software & Technology Provides Science Educators with Robust Suite of Technology to Help Teach Human Physiology

BEAVERTON, Ore., Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vernier Software & Technology recently launched the Go Direct Spirometer and Go Direct Blood Pressure sensors to engage students in hands-on data collection. These new sensors join the robust suite of technology and curriculum resources for high school and college-level physiology which includes 11 Go Direct sensors and the recently-published Human Physiology Experiments lab book.

"Human physiology is the physics and chemistry of how our bodies work and is the foundation of biomedical science," said John Melville, Ph.D., Director of Biology at Vernier Software & Technology. "Our suite of technology-enabled resources provides an affordable and accessible way for instructors to ensure that students build a strong understanding of human physiology, which is important for any aspiring health professionals or budding biomedical engineers."

With the Go Direct Spirometer, students can record human respiratory flow rate and volume via Bluetooth® wireless technology or USB. The sensor can also be used to measure air pressure and respiration rate.

With the Go Direct Blood Pressure, students can record blood pressure parameters on a computer, Chromebook™, or mobile device. Using the oscillometric method to calculate blood pressure non-invasively, students simply attach the cuff to the subject, connect the sensor to a device running the Graphical Analysis™ 4 app, pump up the cuff, and watch as the sensor automatically records blood pressure parameters as the cuff pressure decreases. Students can use the sensor to collect data on mean arterial blood pressure, systolic and diastolic blood pressure, and pulse rate.

These sensors join Go Direct EKG, Go Direct O 2 Gas, Go Direct CO 2 Gas, Go Direct Hand Dynamometer, Go Direct Respiration Belt, Go Direct Force and Acceleration with Reflex Hammer Accessory Kit, Go Direct Surface Temperature, Go Wireless Heart Rate, and Go Wireless Exercise Heart Rate to provide a robust suite of sensors to conduct human physiology investigations.

The Human Physiology Experiments lab book specifically supports the physiology suite of Go Direct sensors. It contains 14 ready-to-use experiments—including Introduction to Electromyography, Simple Neuromuscular Reflexes, Blood Flow and Skin Temperature, and Effect of Exercise on Oxygen Usage—designed to encourage students to explore the physiology of various human organ systems. The lab book provides teachers with access to the most up-to-date versions of the investigations, including word-processing files that teachers can edit to match their teaching styles, as well as helpful teaching tips, important discussion points, and sample data and graphs.

To learn more about the robust suite of human physiology resources, visit https://www.vernier.com/biology/physiology/ .

About Vernier Software & Technology

Vernier Software & Technology has led the innovation of scientific data-collection technology for 38 years. Vernier was founded by a former physics teacher and employs educators at all levels of the organization. The company is committed to teachers and to developing creative ways to teach and learn science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) using hands-on science. Vernier creates easy-to-use and affordable science interfaces, sensors, and graphing/analysis software. With worldwide distribution to over 150 countries, Vernier data loggers are used by educators and students from elementary school to university. Vernier technology-based solutions enhance STEM education, increase learning, build students' critical thinking skills, and support the science and engineering practices detailed in the Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS). The Vernier business culture is grounded in Earth-friendly policies and practices, and the company provides a family-friendly workplace. For more information, visit https://www.vernier.com .

SOURCE Vernier Software & Technology

Related Links

https://www.vernier.com

