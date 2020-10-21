Vernier Software & Technology Takes Science to the Next Level with the New LabQuest® 3 Data-Collection Platform

BEAVERTON, Ore., Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To further support collaborative STEM learning, Vernier Software & Technology recently launched LabQuest 3. This standalone data-collection platform takes the award-winning LabQuest interface and enhances it with a robust set of new features and functionality for middle school, high school, and college students to use during classroom, laboratory, or field investigations.

"LabQuest 3 makes it easier than ever for students to collect, analyze, and interact with data as they engage in hands-on scientific discovery," said John Wheeler, CEO of Vernier Software & Technology. "The platform's full set of new features—from its capacitive touch screen to its compatibility with our complete family of Go Direct® wireless sensors—really take the data-collection experience to the next level for students."

LabQuest 3 is a full-featured platform highlighted by a large, high-resolution color screen, and intuitive software navigation using gestures, which can be a faster, more ergonomic way to interact with the screen. LabQuest 3 also offers robust wireless capabilities that provide students the ability to collect data anywhere when using the device. Students can connect LabQuest 3 to any of the Go Direct sensors using Bluetooth® wireless technology or, if needed, easily connect to wired Vernier sensors. With Wi-Fi wireless connectivity, students can collect and share data with multiple devices—including computers, Chromebooks, or mobile devices running Vernier Graphical Analysis™—for a hands-on, collaborative learning experience.

LabQuest 3 has built-in software, the LabQuest App, which provides students with real-time graphing and analysis capabilities using a single handheld device. LabQuest 3 features applications such as a periodic table, sound recorder, calculator, and more, as well as student instructions for more than 75 of Vernier Software & Technology's most popular experiments. Educators can also use LabQuest Viewer software, available as a separate purchase, to share their LabQuest 3 screen during in-class instruction or with students participating in remote learning.

The platform additionally offers fast data collection with 100,000 samples per second; a rechargeable, high-capacity battery; a built-in GPS and microphone; and more.

To learn more about LabQuest 3, visit www.vernier.com/product/labquest-3 .

About Vernier Software & Technology

Vernier Software & Technology has led the innovation of educational, scientific data-collection technology for 39 years. Vernier was founded by a former physics teacher and employs educators at all levels of the organization. The company is committed to teachers and to developing creative ways to teach and learn science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) using hands-on science. Vernier creates easy-to-use and affordable science interfaces, sensors, and graphing/analysis software. With worldwide distribution to over 150 countries, Vernier data loggers are used by educators and students from elementary school to university. Vernier technology-based solutions enhance STEM education, increase learning, build students' critical thinking skills, and support the science and engineering practices detailed in the Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS). The Vernier business culture is grounded in Earth-friendly policies and practices, and the company provides a family-friendly workplace. For more information, visit www.vernier.com .

