Vernier Software & Technology to Host 20 Free Data-Collection Workshops for Science Educators This Fall

BEAVERTON, Ore., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vernier Software & Technology is offering 20 free hands-on workshops this fall to help science educators incorporate data-collection technology into their curriculum. Held at locations nationwide, each four-hour workshop will provide educators of all levels with the opportunity to explore classroom-ready experiments and connect with fellow educators, all while testing out Vernier Software & Technology's award-winning line of data-collection technology. All attendees will receive a Go Direct Temperature Probe, along with experiment ideas, that they can use in their own classrooms.

"The workshops provide middle school and high school educators with the opportunity to receive grade- and discipline-specific training using our popular data-collection technology," said John Wheeler, CEO of Vernier Software & Technology. "Whether educators are new to using data-collection technology or just refreshing their skills, the workshops deliver valuable professional development for everyone."

During the workshops, educators will work with a Vernier training specialist to learn skills and best practices for data-collection in physics, chemistry, biology, environmental science, Earth science, and coding, as well as middle school science to help meet the Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS). After a brief overview of the technology, educators will explore specialized activities based on their grade level and area of interest.

In addition to a Go Direct Temperature, each attendee will receive a light meal and a downloadable Workshop Training Manual, which includes ready-to-use experiment handouts for all science disciplines. Interested educators can select dates from the schedule below.

September 2019 Workshop Dates and Locations

September 9: Houston, TX September 11: San Antonio, TX September 12: Austin, TX September 14: Dallas, TX September 16: Raleigh, NC September 17: Oklahoma City, OK September 17: Richmond, VA September 18: Washington, DC September 19: Kansas City, MO September 21: St. Louis, MO September 23: Buffalo (Cheektowaga), NY September 23: Indianapolis, IN September 24: Rochester, NY September 24: Cincinnati, OH September 25: Louisville, KY September 26: Albany, NY

October 2019 Workshop Dates and Locations

October 1: Los Angeles (Burbank), CA October 3: Palo Alto (Redwood City), CA October 7: Madison (Middleton), WI October 9: Minneapolis (St. Paul), MN

For complete details and to register for a Vernier workshop near you, visit www.vernier.com/workshops .

About Vernier Software & Technology

Vernier Software & Technology has led the innovation of scientific data-collection technology for 38 years. Vernier was founded by a former physics teacher and employs educators at all levels of the organization. The company is committed to teachers and to developing creative ways to teach and learn science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) using hands-on science. Vernier creates easy-to-use and affordable science interfaces, sensors, and graphing/analysis software. With worldwide distribution to over 150 countries, Vernier data loggers are used by educators and students from elementary school to university. Vernier technology-based solutions enhance STEM education, increase learning, build students' critical thinking skills, and support the science and engineering practices detailed in the Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS). The Vernier business culture is grounded in Earth-friendly policies and practices, and the company provides a family-friendly workplace. For more information, visit https://www.vernier.com.

