Vernier Software & Technology Wins a 2019 Tech & Learning Award of Excellence

BEAVERTON, Ore., Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vernier Software & Technology was recently named a winner of the 2019 Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence. The 40-year-old awards program, which recognizes outstanding educational technology products that improve teaching and learning, recognized the Go Direct® family of sensors in the classroom category.

"Our robust family of Go Direct sensors provide science and STEM educators with a reliable and cost-effective way to incorporate hands-on learning and data-collection technology into their curricula," said John Wheeler, CEO of Vernier Software & Technology. "We are honored to be recognized by this longstanding and industry-leading award for the impact our technology continues to have on both teachers and students in STEM education."

The 51 Go Direct sensors connect to a wide variety of devices commonly used in classrooms and laboratories, including Chromebooks, computers, compatible mobile devices, and LabQuest® 2. These affordable sensors engage students of all ages in hands-on learning as they study chemistry, biology, physics, coding, and engineering.

All Go Direct sensors are supported by the free Graphical Analysis™ 4 app available for macOS®, iPadOS™, iOS™, Windows®, Chrome OS™, and Android™. The feature-rich app is ideal for data collection, sharing, analysis, and storage and helps facilitate student understanding of key scientific concepts with real-time graphs of experimental data. In addition, Vernier provides more than 300 teacher-tested and customizable experiments written for use with Go Direct sensors to implement in the classroom or laboratory.

The Go Direct family of sensors includes accelerometers, force sensors, temperature sensors, pressure sensors, physiology sensors, and more. The sensors are backed by stellar service from Vernier, which includes award-winning technical support, 24/7 access to an online technical information library and videos, hands-on workshops, webinar training, and a community that shares best practices and innovative uses of probeware.

To learn more about the Go Direct family of sensors, visit www.vernier.com/go-direct .

About Vernier Software & Technology

Vernier Software & Technology has led the innovation of scientific data-collection technology for 39 years. Vernier was founded by a former physics teacher and employs educators at all levels of the organization. The company is committed to teachers and to developing creative ways to teach and learn science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) using hands-on science. Vernier creates easy-to-use and affordable science interfaces, sensors, and graphing/analysis software. With worldwide distribution to over 150 countries, Vernier data loggers are used by educators and students from elementary school to university. Vernier technology-based solutions enhance STEM education, increase learning, build students' critical thinking skills, and support the science and engineering practices detailed in the Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS). The Vernier business culture is grounded in Earth-friendly policies and practices, and the company provides a family-friendly workplace. For more information, visit http://www.vernier.com .

