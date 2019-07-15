Vernier Software & Technology Wins Three Tech & Learning ISTE 2019 Best of Show Awards

BEAVERTON, Ore., July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vernier Software & Technology recently won three Tech & Learning ISTE 2019 Best of Show Awards. The winning submissions—the Coding with mBot ™: Life Hacks e-book, the Exploring Motion and Force with Go Direct® Sensor Cart e-book, and the Wind Energy Explorations and Solar Energy Explorations e-books—were chosen by a panel of tech-savvy educators based on their quality and effectiveness, ease of use, cost, and creative use of technology.

"It is important that teachers have access to curriculum that engages students in meaningful scientific discovery," said John Wheeler, CEO of Vernier Software & Technology. "Our new e-books contain exciting, hands-on learning activities that can easily be integrated into nearly any science curricula. We are thrilled these resources were recognized by one of the industry's leading publications for their innovative use of technology, as well as their promise in today's science classrooms."

The Coding with mBot: Life Hacks e-book includes seven activities that teach middle and high school students about important 21st century coding concepts. The activities introduce problem-solving strategies, nurture creativity, strengthen critical-thinking skills, and build students' confidence as they learn coding language.

Available as a free download after purchasing the mBot STEM Classroom Kit by MakeBlock® from Vernier, the module helps students successfully learn to program the mBot robot to solve a number of practical problems using robotics and coding, such as sorting colored objects or monitoring noise levels. It also helps build students' troubleshooting skills as they progress through the activities. The module, which is based on the free mBlock™ 5 software for computers and Chromebook™ devices, is an intuitive and engaging resource for today's STEM classrooms.

The Exploring Motion and Force with Go Direct Sensor Cart e-book includes seven ready-to-use experiments that investigate force of friction, aspects of motion, and simple machines such as the lever, ramp, and pulley, all using the award-winning Go Direct® Sensor Cart and other materials typically found in the classroom. The module also includes instructor information, including teaching tips, suggested answers, and sample data and graphs.

The Wind Energy Explorations e-book introduces middle school students to renewable energy, wind power, and engineering design. The nine experiments included in the lab book utilize Go Direct® Energy, the KidWind Basic Wind Experiment Kit, and the Vernier Resistor Board. The nine experiments in the Solar Energy Explorations e-book teaches middle school students about renewable energy, solar power, and engineering design using Go Direct Energy, Go Direct Temperature, the Solar Energy Exploration Kit, and the Vernier Resistor Board.

Both Wind Energy Explorations and Solar Energy Explorations provide teachers with access to the most up-to-date versions of the investigations, including word-processing files that teachers can edit to match their teaching styles. Each lab book includes helpful teaching tips, important discussion points, and sample data and graphs.

To learn more about Coding with mBot: Life Hacks, Exploring Motion and Force with Go Direct Sensor Cart, Wind Energy Explorations, and Solar Energy Explorations, visit www.vernier.com .

About Vernier Software & Technology

Vernier Software & Technology has led the innovation of scientific data-collection technology for 38 years. Vernier was founded by a former physics teacher and employs educators at all levels of the organization. The company is committed to teachers and to developing creative ways to teach and learn science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) using hands-on science. Vernier creates easy-to-use and affordable science interfaces, sensors, and graphing/analysis software. With worldwide distribution to over 150 countries, Vernier data loggers are used by educators and students from elementary school to university. Vernier technology-based solutions enhance STEM education, increase learning, build students' critical thinking skills, and support the science and engineering practices detailed in the Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS). The Vernier business culture is grounded in Earth-friendly policies and practices, and the company provides a family-friendly workplace. For more information, visit http://www.vernier.com .

