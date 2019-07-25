VERNON FRANÇOIS Collection to Launch Nationwide at Sally Beauty

Growing up in England, Vernon discovered a passion for styling textured hair at a young age, and he soon taught himself how to braid, loc and twist on anything he could get his hands on—from beaded curtains to rug fringe. Now based in America, Vernon has become a celebrated icon in the hair industry and has styled A-list celebrities for red carpets and magazine covers, including Lupita Nyong'o, Serena Williams and Kerry Washington. Vernon is also an expert source to major national media outlets, including the Wendy Williams Show and Essence Magazine. Today, his mission is to connect with all generations to show the strength and versatility of hair's true texture with the right tools and knowledge for every step of the hair journey, no matter the culture.

"The VERNON FRANÇOIS® Collection is designed to erase the fear of managing hair," said François. "The partnership with Sally Beauty offers a platform to grow the brand's diverse community where consumers shop for an individualized experience. As a longtime customer who grew up shopping at Sally Beauty, this partnership is a huge moment for me, and a reminder that anything is possible when you work hard with focus and purpose."

The VERNON FRANÇOIS® Collection is now available online at SallyBeauty.com, and will launch in stores August 1. Vernon's products are made with signature formulas, carefully crafted with innovative spray technology for the best at-home experience for all hair textures—kinky, coily, curly, wavy and straight. This collection, including shampoos, conditioners, treatments and styling products, is free of parabens, sulfates, phthalates, cruelty, gluten, DEA and dye. The unique formula is designed to benefit different texture types by combining science and nature with the highest quality ingredients. The inclusive product ranges can be used by all ages, genders and ethnicities for a simple, yet universal experience.

"We're thrilled to continue growing our product offerings in the multicultural category, and provide this high-end line to our customers seeking more versatility with their look," said Maryann Herskowitz, vice president of color and care at Sally Beauty. "The professional-grade ingredients in the ethically-sourced oils provide Sally customers with products they can feel good about using, while empowering them to embrace their natural texture and love their hair."

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH) is an international specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies with revenues of approximately $3.9 billion annually. Through the Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group businesses, the Company sells and distributes through 5,106 stores, including 180 franchised units, and has operations throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Chile, Peru, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Spain and Germany. Sally Beauty Supply stores offer up to 8,000 products for hair color, hair care, skin care, and nails through proprietary brands such as Ion®, Generic Value Products®, Beyond the Zone® and Silk Elements® as well as professional lines such as Wella®, Clairol®, OPI®, Conair® and Hot Shot Tools®. Beauty Systems Group stores, branded as CosmoProf or Armstrong McCall stores, along with its outside sales consultants, sell up to 10,500 professionally branded products including Paul Mitchell®, Wella®, Matrix®, Schwarzkopf®, Kenra®, Goldwell®, Joico® and CHI®, intended for use in salons and for resale by salons to retail consumers. For more information about Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc., please visit sallybeautyholdings.com.

Internationally-acclaimed celebrity hairstylist, educator and founder of the multi award winning VERNON FRANÇOIS®Collection, Vernon François, has brought his creativity from his home town of Huddersfield in Northern England to the global stage. He champions the incredible versatility of textured hair.

Clients include; Lupita Nyong'o, Solange Knowles, Serena Williams, Amandla Stenberg, Willow Smith, Iman, Ruth Negga, Cynthia Erivo, Kerry Washington, Macy Gray, Sydelle Noel, Elaine Welteroth, Tracee Ellis Ross, Laura Harrier, Teyana Taylor and many more.

The Hollywood Reporter's 'Top 25 Beauty Moments of the Year' celebrated Vernon's work with Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong'o for two consecutive years; Serena Williams's Vanity Fair cover grabbed global attention in July 2019 and Refinery29 named François a Beauty Innovator of the year 2017 finalist.

Vernon's passion for textured hair started when he was aged eight. Aged 14, Vernon started working at salon on London's Oxford Street. He won 'Newcomer of the Year' at Black Beauty Hair Awards aged 17; 'Black Hair Junior Stylist of the Year' aged 19; and is listed in the 'Top 20 Influential Black People Under 40'.

Vernon's work is seen on the covers of VOGUE, ELLE, Harper's Bazaar, Vanity Fair; in Cosmopolitan, Glamour, Allure, Marie Claire, ESSENCE and more; also, red-carpet events including the Oscars, Met Gala and film premiers. Campaigns he has styled hair for include Lancôme, Calvin Klein and Pirelli Calendar 2017, working alongside iconic photographers Mario Testino, Mert & Marcus, Victor Demarchelier, Alexi Lubomirski, Peter Lindbergh and Annie Leibovitz.

For more information about Vernon François the man and the brand visit www.vernonfrancois.com

