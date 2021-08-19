Vernon J. Selected as a Featured Speaker for the 11th Annual National Black Economic Conference

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today it was announced that Vernon J., CEO of EquityCoin, Inc., will be a featured speaker at the 11th Annual National Black Economic Conference (NBEC) taking place on Friday, August 27, at 1:15pm (EST). The NBEC is an annual meeting hosted by the Mosaic Group and the Urban League of Broward County to connect and engage black entrepreneurs and professionals about programs, resources, and opportunities to encourage the growth of black-owned businesses throughout America. The company also curates discussions about the benefits of generational wealth and building strong communities.

Vernon J., CEO of EquityCoin, Inc.

Vernon will be covering the topic, "Where the Money Resides - Cryptocurrency, Real Estate, and More."

Statistically, minorities in America invest less in stocks than their white counterparts; this data also reflects in the cryptocurrency market. A study done by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Division of Banks found that 37% of Black Americans were aware of cryptocurrencies; however, that same study found that only 24% were somewhat likely to invest. Vernon speaks to these facts and figures by stating, "Social platforms like NBEC are absolutely critical to building a more equitable capital environment, and I couldn't be more humbled to have been chosen to join such an influential cast of business and community leaders."

Vernon's company, EquityCoin, developed the first digital token backed by affordable housing, which seeks to democratize real estate investment through the integration and application of blockchain technology. "It's my goal to encourage, inform, and engage the audience at a high level about the future of fractionalization, real estate ownership, and cryptocurrency as key elements to building and growing generational wealth, specifically within communities that have been historically disenfranchised," proclaimed Vernon.

To sign up for the 11th Annual National Black Economic Conference (NBEC), go to https://nationalblackeconomicconference.com/, or to find out more about Vernon J. go to https://VernonJ.com.

