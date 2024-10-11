Vernon Litigation files two FINRA arbitration claims involving an LPL Financial Advisor's concentrated recommendations in Fisker stock

News provided by

Vernon Litigation Group

Oct 11, 2024, 12:54 ET

NAPLES, Fla., Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vernon Litigation and Attorney Kristian Kraszewski recently filed two FINRA arbitration claims on behalf of retirees from Marco Island, FL. The claims were filed against LPL Financial, LLC, and allege that a financial advisor (LPL office in Ansonia, CT) (CRD#2392225) mismanaged our clients' savings causing almost a million dollars in damages from concentrated stock positions in Fisker. Our clients were told that allegedly the broker himself was also heavily invested in Fisker. The alleged misconduct by the Financial Advisor and a total lack of supervision by LPL are significant. There are three important violations that have caused our clients to lose their irreplaceable life savings:

  1. Concentrated investing (putting too many eggs in one basket) is only for the most speculative investors and is not suitable for retail investors like our clients
  2. Wholesale recommendations (recommending the same investment to many investors) violate FINRA rules, which require financial advisors to make investment recommendations tailored to each specific client's investment objectives, needs, and risk tolerance
  3. It is a major conflict of interest for a financial advisor to recommend any investment that they own personally.

The financial advisor, who was not named in the complaint, has worked for LPL Financial since August 2005.

If you or one of your family members or friends have suffered losses investing with LPL, please contact one of our securities lawyers to discuss your rights by phone at 1-877-649-5394 or by e-mail at [email protected]. You can visit our website at http://www.vernonlitigation.com.

SOURCE Vernon Litigation Group

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Vernon Litigation Group Celebrates Prestigious Awards for Chris Vernon and John Truitt

Vernon Litigation Group Celebrates Prestigious Awards for Chris Vernon and John Truitt

Vernon Litigation Group is proud to announce that Chris Vernon has been recognized in the 2025 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America®, and John...
FINRA disclosures now confirm that financial advisor Richard Allen Ceffalio Jr terminated by LPL on same day that Vernon Litigation files Multi-Million dollar FINRA arbitration claim against LPL

FINRA disclosures now confirm that financial advisor Richard Allen Ceffalio Jr terminated by LPL on same day that Vernon Litigation files Multi-Million dollar FINRA arbitration claim against LPL

On May 31, 2024, Vernon Litigation and Attorney Kristian Kraszewski filed a multi-million dollar FINRA arbitration claim relating to the actions of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Legal Issues

Legal Issues

News Releases in Similar Topics