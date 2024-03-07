Vernon Stafford, Jr. recognized by Leadership Memphis

Honored with the Kate Gooch Leader of the Year Award

MEMPHIS, Tenn., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN or "First Horizon") today announced Vernon Stafford, Jr., Senior EVP/Chief Audit Executive, received the Kate Gooch Leader of the Year award at the 2024 Leadership Memphis Awards Luncheon held on March 5, 2024. This honor is given to a Memphis leader who demonstrates exceptional community advocacy, plays a pivotal role in driving Memphis forward, and serves as an example for leaders in our city.

Vernon Stafford, Jr. honored by Leadership Memphis with the Kate Gooch Leader of the Year Award

Stafford serves as immediate past chairman of the board of directors of Leadership Memphis and chairman of the board of trustees of the Dixon Gallery and Gardens, both in Memphis. In 2017, he was appointed, jointly by Tennessee Lt. Governor McNally and House Speaker Harwell, to the Tennessee Higher Education Commission, where he presently serves as vice chairman of the board of commissioners. In 2023, Stafford was voted onto the board of directors of Methodist LeBonheur Healthcare system.

"I am truly honored to receive recognition from an organization dedicated to cultivating informed community leaders who strive to better Memphis," said Stafford.

About Leadership Memphis

Leadership Memphis is celebrating 45 years as a premier community leadership organization in Memphis. Founded in 1979, the organization has graduated more than 4,000 community leaders and continues to be a ground-breaking innovator with new programs and action initiatives that drive educational achievement, diversity and inclusivity and collective impact. Leadership Memphis programs develop community leaders at every level from seasoned professionals and emerging talent to front-line leaders.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $81.7 billion in assets as of December 31, 2023, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states across the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com .

