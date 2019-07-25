Vernors Celebrates Iconic Michigan Lighthouses for Third Year on Collectible Cans

This is the third year Vernors has teamed with Pure Michigan, an organization that promotes travel and tourism for the state, to highlight the famous lighthouses on cans. Over the last two years, the collectible series showcased twelve other Michigan lighthouses: Big Sable Point, Crisp Point, Eagle Harbor, Grand Haven, Tawas Point, Forty Mile Point, Old Mackinac Point, Point Iroquois, Point Betsie, Little Sable Point, St Joseph and Fort Gratiot.

"Vernors is a Michigan original with a proud 153-year heritage and a devoted following in the state unlike any other soft drink, and we want to celebrate what makes this state such a special place to both live and visit," said Beth Hensen, Market Development Manager for Keurig Dr Pepper, which owns the Vernors brand. "Through this promotion, we hope our fans will enjoy these keepsakes and be inspired to visit and take pride in these one-of-a-kind coastal treasures."

"We're delighted to be partnering once again with Vernors to feature our state's historic and picturesque lighthouses," said Dave Lorenz, Vice President of Travel Michigan, part of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation. "This is an opportunity to celebrate these iconic landmarks – along with events like the Michigan Lighthouse Festival – and inspire residents and travelers alike to explore the more than 120 lighthouses standing along our 3,200 miles of Great Lakes shoreline."

The Michigan Lighthouse Festival begins Aug. 2, 2019, at the Fort Gratiot Lighthouse in Port Huron. The festival will continue over the weekend spanning six different lighthouses, three of which will be featured on the cans this year. The following lighthouses will be participating: Huron Lightship, Port Sanilac, Harbor Beach, Point Aux Barques and Port Austin. Michigan Lighthouse Festival's mission is to advocate, honor, inspire and promote all the lighthouses in Michigan.



The lighthouse cans will be sold in 12-packs of Vernors and Diet Vernors at retailers throughout Michigan and will be available from late July to late September 2019. Customers will soon start seeing product displays popping up in stores across the state.

About Vernors

Vernors is the oldest available ginger soda in the U.S., created in 1866 by Detroit pharmacist James Vernor. It is one of 125 brands in the portfolio of Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE: KDP), a leading coffee and beverage company in North America with annual revenue in excess of $11 billion. The Company holds leadership positions in soft drinks, specialty coffee and tea, water, juice and juice drinks and mixers, and markets the #1 single serve coffee brewing system in the U.S. With a wide range of hot and cold beverages that meet virtually any consumer need, KDP's key brands include Keurig, Dr Pepper, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters, Canada Dry, Snapple, Bai, Mott's, CORE and The Original Donut Shop.

About Michigan Economic Development Corporation

The Michigan Economic Development Corporation is the state's marketing arm and lead advocate for business and community development with the focus on growing Michigan's economy. For more information on the MEDC and our initiatives, visit www.MichiganBusiness.org. For Pure Michigan tourism information, your trip begins at www.michigan.org. Join the conversation on: Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, and Twitter.

