Runs audit testing across samples simultaneously, delivering audit-ready results in minutes with full traceability

RALEIGH, N.C., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vero AI today reported Q1 2026 momentum with updates that enable audit teams to run testing across samples with step-level visibility and traceable, audit-ready outputs, along with the appointment of Timothy Miller, PhD, as Chief Strategy Officer. These updates reflect growing demand from internal audit teams, enterprise risk leaders, and professional services firms seeking to reduce manual effort and improve consistency in audit and compliance workflows.

Vero AI Reports Q1 Momentum, Expands AI Audit Capabilities, Names Chief Strategy Officer

The platform applies audit and regulatory logic through evidence evaluation across policies, records, and operational data to produce structured findings. It supports audit teams in reviewing evidence, executing testing procedures, and generating documentation for audit and regulatory use. Learn more about Vero AI's AI for auditing platform.

In Q1, Vero AI introduced enhancements that reduce the time required for evidence review, control evaluation, and audit testing. Work that traditionally requires weeks of manual effort can now be completed in minutes. Teams can assess compliance across frameworks, review control-level results, and generate audit-ready documentation within a single workflow. Watch the Q1 2026 audit automation enhancements.

"Across audit and compliance teams, the challenge has not been access to data, but the ability to evaluate that data consistently and explain the outcome," said Mike Reeves, PhD, Chief Technology Officer at Vero AI. "Our Q1 updates focus on executing audit procedures with greater speed while maintaining a clear line from evidence to conclusion. Each result is supported by documentation that allows teams to review, validate, and stand behind their findings."

Vero AI also announced that Timothy Miller, PhD, has joined the company as Chief Strategy Officer. Miller brings more than 30 years of experience in compliance, risk, and audit, along with academic and advisory roles across global standards and regulatory bodies.

Miller has served on the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Content Review Board, as a Programme Committee member within the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), and on advisory boards for organizations including the HITRUST Alliance and the Cloud Security Alliance. He holds multiple professional certifications, including ISO Certified Lead Auditor, Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA), and Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP), among others.

"Organizations are under increasing pressure to demonstrate that their audit and compliance processes are both consistent and defensible," said Eric Sydell, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Vero AI. "Tim brings a depth of experience in how standards are defined, interpreted, and applied in practice."

Vero AI is SOC 2 Type II certified and supports enterprise security and data protection requirements.

About Vero AI

Vero AI provides an AI for auditing platform that uses evidence evaluation to automate human judgment across SOX, compliance, financial reporting, GRC, and procurement. The platform enables organizations to evaluate compliance evidence across enterprise controls on a continuous basis. It supports regulatory requirements, frameworks, and standards including ISO 27001, SOC 2, NIST CSF, and CMMC, along with custom control sets aligned to internal policies and industry-specific requirements.

Press Contact:

Bennett Sung

206-579-7904

https://www.vero-ai.com/

SOURCE Vero AI