Vero Beach Airport Launches New Brand Campaign

VERO BEACH, Fla., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vero Beach Regional Airport (VRB) announced today the launch of a new brand campaign to promote the airport as the best place to do business for companies in multiple sectors including aerospace, retail, light industrial, and manufacturing.

"We are thrilled to be able to showcase the benefits and opportunities that our airport has to offer through this new brand campaign," said Airport Director Todd Scher. "This campaign will convey important information about incentives for relocating companies, showcase the shovel-ready parcels that we have available for development, and shine a light on the hangars and other property we have available for lease. The aviation system in Florida gives the state the ability to capitalize on an increasingly global marketplace, and through this campaign, we are uniquely positioned to take advantage of that. We are very excited to see this campaign come to fruition and look forward to sharing it around the world."

With an annual impact of more than $1.3 billion, VRB is a key economic driver for the region. VRB is predominately a General Aviation airport, with limited commercial service provided by Elite Airways, located in Indian River County. The airport has evolved dramatically over the last 20 years and now offers more than 1,700 acres of land that includes flight training facilities, a T-Hangar complex, retail space, and vacant parcels available for development.

VRB is conveniently located just six minutes from downtown Vero Beach, a historic hub featuring restaurants, unique galleries, and eclectic boutiques. Located in the northwest area of the Vero Beach city limits, VRB also serves all facets of general aviation. VRB is centrally located with immediate connections to U.S. 1, SR 60, and 1-95, and is directly adjacent to the Florida East Coast Railway (FEC). VRB has three runways and can accommodate intercontinental general aviation business jet aircraft. The airport's property attracts visitors and locals alike with a mix of small and medium-sized businesses including restaurants, a brewery, a bank, retail stores, and manufacturing facilities. The "Fly Vero Beach" brand campaign incorporates a new website, new social media platforms @FlyVeroBeach, and more. Visit https://www.verobeachairport.com/ to learn more.

