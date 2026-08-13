Vero Fiber Completes Crane's Fiber-to-the-Home Network

CRANE, Texas, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vero Fiber is pleased to announce the successful completion of construction on Crane's new high-speed fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) internet network, marking a major milestone in the city's digital infrastructure. This transformative project now provides more than 1,800 homes and businesses with access to fast, reliable, and friendly fiber internet, offering speeds of up to 2.3 gigabits per second.

The newly completed network represents a significant upgrade from legacy connectivity options, delivering symmetrical speeds, improved reliability, and the capacity to support modern digital demands—from remote work and online learning to streaming, telehealth, and business operations. Residents and business owners in Crane can now benefit from a superb internet experience designed to meet both current and future needs. Vero Fiber is proud to provide internet to incredible businesses in the community including Four Pillars Hospice and Nichols Funeral Home.

With this expansion, Vero Fiber continues to strengthen its presence across Texas, having now built fiber networks in thirteen communities throughout the state. The company remains committed to bridging the digital divide by bringing high-quality connectivity to underserved and rural areas, ensuring that more Texans have access to the tools and opportunities that reliable internet enables.

In addition to speed and performance, Vero Fiber emphasizes transparency and customer experience. The company offers straightforward pricing with no hidden fees, flexible service options, and locally focused customer support. This approach aims to set a new standard for internet service in Crane—one built on trust, consistency, and community engagement.

"Expanding fiber internet to Crane reflects Vero Fiber's ongoing commitment to delivering world-class connectivity to communities that deserve reliable, future-ready infrastructure," said Sunita Krishna, CEO of Vero Fiber. "We're proud to provide residents and businesses in Crane with the fast, dependable internet they need to work, learn, grow, and stay connected for years to come."

Without the support and strong collaboration with the City of Crane and its community, the initiative to provide residents, schools, and business owners of Crane with an outstanding connection would not be possible. Christian Jimenez, local community advocate said, "A huge thank you to Vero Fiber for your generous donation of backpacks and school supplies to our community. These donations were distributed during our Pop-Up Market in Crane to children who participated in the event.

We are so grateful for your kindness and support. Your generosity will help many local children start the new school year prepared and ready to learn. Thank you, Vero Fiber, for helping us make a difference in the lives of our kids and for supporting our community."

As the network goes live, residents and businesses are encouraged to explore service options and take advantage of the new connectivity now available throughout the area. For more information about Vero Fiber and its services in Crane, please visit https://www.verofiber.com/location/crane or contact (970) 230-8376.

About Vero Fiber (Vero Broadband, LLC), a subsidiary of VFN Holdings, Inc., is a national fiber infrastructure provider specializing in fiber‑to‑the‑premises broadband networks. Through strategic acquisitions, partnerships, and investment in rural and underserved areas, Vero Fiber is expanding access to reliable, high‑speed fiber internet connectivity across the U.S.

SOURCE Vero Fiber Networks