Vero Fiber Networks Finalizes Acquisition of Velocity Fiber, Accelerating Growth in K-12 E-Rate Sector

DENVER, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vero Fiber Networks (Vero), a leading fiber-optic infrastructure provider, announced today it has finalized the acquisition of Velocity Fiber, a fiber provider focused exclusively on the K-12.

E-Rate market operating across 4 states.

Founded with a core mission to serve the K-12 space, Vero has grown to become a versatile infrastructure partner, serving wholesale, technology, enterprise, and retail internet customers across 27 states and more than 370 markets. The acquisition of Velocity Fiber represents a strategic investment in Vero's foundational vertical, expanding its network and K-12 customer base.

Because Velocity Fiber operates on a highly compatible infrastructure model, the acquisition allows Vero to seamlessly integrate these private fiber networks into its larger operational framework without any friction or service disruption for existing clients.

"Our company was founded on the belief that K-12 schools deserve high speed, private fiber infrastructure," said Mary White, SVP E-Rate Vertical of Vero Fiber Networks. "We have always admired Velocity Fiber for their commitment to providing school districts with dedicated, unlimited bandwidth and for their customer-first support and look forward to providing that same level of service to Velocity Fiber customers going forward."

The transition of network management is already underway and will be entirely transparent to customers, who will continue to receive uninterrupted service backed by the expanded resources of Vero.

About Vero Fiber Networks:

Vero Fiber Networks is a leading provider of fiber optic infrastructure solutions, with a proven track record of delivering fast and reliable connectivity to K-12 schools and libraries, higher education, state and local government, wireless carriers and hyperscale content providers. Vero is headquartered in Denver CO, with offices in several other locations across the country. Vero provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, Vero Fiber Networks, Vero Fiber, Glass Roots Construction, Clearnetworx, Deeply Digital, FastTrack Communications, MtnMax, and TEC. For more information, please visit https://www.veronetworks.com or reach out directly to: [email protected].

SOURCE Vero Fiber Networks