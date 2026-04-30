Vero Fiber Completes Hamlin's Fiber-to-the-Home Network

HAMLIN, Texas, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vero Fiber is pleased to announce the successful completion of construction on Hamlin's new high-speed fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) internet network, marking a major milestone in the city's digital infrastructure. This transformative project now provides more than 1,200 homes and businesses with access to fast, reliable, and friendly fiber internet, offering speeds of up to 2.3 gigabits per second.

The newly completed network represents a significant upgrade from legacy connectivity options, delivering symmetrical speeds, improved reliability, and the capacity to support modern digital demands—from remote work and online learning to streaming, telehealth, and business operations. Residents and business owners in Hamlin can now benefit from a robust internet experience designed to meet both current and future needs.

With this expansion, Vero Fiber continues to strengthen its presence across Texas, having now built fiber networks in thirteen communities throughout the state. The company remains committed to bridging the digital divide by bringing high-quality connectivity to underserved and rural areas, ensuring that more Texans have access to the tools and opportunities that reliable internet enables.

In addition to speed and performance, Vero Fiber emphasizes transparency and customer experience. The company offers straightforward pricing with no hidden fees, flexible service options, and locally focused customer support. This approach aims to set a new standard for internet service in Hamlin—one built on trust, consistency, and community engagement.

"Vero Fiber's investment in Hamlin demonstrates our unwavering commitment to connecting underserved communities efficiently and effectively," said Sunita Krishna, CEO of Vero Fiber. "We believe that access to reliable, high-speed internet is essential, and we're proud to bring a network to Hamlin that empowers residents and businesses to thrive in a connected world."

Without the support and strong collaboration with the City of Hamlin, the initiative to provide residents, schools, and business owners of Hamlin with an outstanding connection would not be possible. Hamlin City Administrator Brian Weever expressed enthusiasm for the project's completion, stating, "We are excited to be up and running and looking forward to having the service in our community."

As the network goes live, residents and businesses are encouraged to explore service options and take advantage of the new connectivity now available throughout the area. For more information about Vero Fiber and its services in Hamlin, please visit www.verofiber.com/fiberhoods/hamlin or contact (970) 230-8376.

Media Contact

Vero Fiber

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (970) 230-8376

Website: www.verofiber.com

About Vero Fiber (Vero Broadband, LLC), a subsidiary of VFN Holdings, Inc., is a national fiber infrastructure provider specializing in fiber‑to‑the‑premises broadband networks. Through strategic acquisitions, partnerships, and investment in rural and underserved areas, Vero Fiber is expanding access to reliable, high‑speed fiber internet connectivity across the U.S.

SOURCE Vero Fiber Networks