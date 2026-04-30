Vero Fiber Completes Anson's Fiber-to-the-Home Network

ANSON, Texas, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vero Fiber has successfully completed construction on Anson's high-speed fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) internet network, delivering a major upgrade to the city's digital infrastructure. This milestone project now provides more than 1,900 homes and businesses with access to brand-new, reliable fiber internet, with speeds of up to 2.3 gigabits per second.

The new network brings a significant improvement over legacy internet services, offering symmetrical speeds, enhanced reliability, and the capacity to support the growing connectivity needs of modern households and businesses. From remote work and online education to streaming, telehealth, and cloud-based operations, Anson residents and organizations now have access to the high-performance connectivity required to thrive in today's digital world.

Completed in just eight months, the project utilized a combination of aerial and underground construction methods to efficiently and effectively deliver service across the community. This rapid deployment reflects Vero Fiber's commitment to building high-quality infrastructure while minimizing disruption and accelerating access for residents and local businesses.

With the completion of the Anson network, Vero Fiber continues to expand its footprint across Texas, having now built fiber networks in thirteen communities statewide. The company remains focused on bridging the digital divide by investing in underserved and rural areas, ensuring that communities like Anson have access to the same level of connectivity as larger metropolitan regions.

Vero Fiber is proud to provide reliable fiber to several key pillars of the Anson community. Local organizations and businesses connected to the network include the Anson Volunteer Fire Department, J Co Roots, Anson Hardware, First Baptist Church Anson, ABC Storage, and the Anson EMS Barn. These connections highlight the network's immediate impact on essential services, local commerce, and community institutions.

In addition to delivering high speeds and reliability, Vero Fiber emphasizes a customer-first approach. The company offers straightforward, transparent pricing with no hidden fees, flexible service plans, and responsive, friendly customer support. This commitment sets a new standard for internet service in Anson—one built on trust, performance, and long-term value.

"The City of Anson deserves infrastructure that can keep up with the future, and we're proud to help make that a reality," said Sunita Krishna, CEO of Vero Fiber. "This network is more than just faster internet—it's an investment in the community's growth, economic development, and overall quality of life."

For more information about Vero Fiber and its services in Anson, please visit www.VeroFiber.com/location/anson or contact (970) 230-8376.

About Vero Fiber (Vero Broadband, LLC), a subsidiary of VFN Holdings, Inc., is a national fiber infrastructure provider specializing in fiber‑to‑the‑premises broadband networks. Through strategic acquisitions, partnerships, and investment in rural and underserved areas, Vero Fiber is expanding access to reliable, high‑speed fiber internet connectivity across the U.S.

SOURCE Vero Fiber Networks