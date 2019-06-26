Vero Gusto™, New Line of Premium Italian Sauce, Gives Consumers a "True Taste" of Italy

Vero Gusto Tomato & Basil featuring Genovese Basil PDO (which means protected designation of origin and that the basil can only come from this region), which is harvested in select areas of Genoa in the rich soil by the Mediterranean Sea, essential to developing its fresh, aromatic flavor.

featuring Genovese Basil PDO (which means protected designation of origin and that the basil can only come from this region), which is harvested in select areas of in the rich soil by the Mediterranean Sea, essential to developing its fresh, aromatic flavor. Vero Gusto Heritage Marinara made with Italian Datterini Tomatoes, naturally sweet, small, juicy, flavor-packed tomatoes from the Emilia Romagna and Lombardy regions, which are grown in open fields and always sun-ripened.

made with Italian Datterini Tomatoes, naturally sweet, small, juicy, flavor-packed tomatoes from the and regions, which are grown in open fields and always sun-ripened. Vero Gusto Calabrian Marinara featuring smoky, spicy and fruity Calabrian Peppers, native to the warm, sun-drenched southern Mediterranean climate of Calabria .

featuring smoky, spicy and fruity Calabrian Peppers, native to the warm, sun-drenched southern Mediterranean climate of . Vero Gusto Sicilian Herb created with Sicilian Oregano, a robust and intense aromatic herb, making it a favorite ingredient of Southern Italian cuisine.

With a deep respect for Italian ingredients and authentic Italian taste, Vero Gusto is passionately crafted much like a homemade sauce: first sautéing garlic, onions, and extra-virgin olive oil together to ensure a delicious balance of flavors, then cooking the specialty ingredients to amplify their unique profiles, and finally finishing with a long, slow simmer to add depth and richness to the sauce.

"We are always exploring new ways to bring high-quality Italian ingredients and products to people, and Vero Gusto is a perfect example of that commitment to quality and innovation," said Jean-Pierre Comte, President of Barilla Americas. "Vero Gusto sauces provide people with a 'true taste' of Italy in their own kitchens."

In addition to the select regional Italian ingredients, all sauces are made in Italy from Italian-grown tomatoes (no added water or paste), onion, garlic, sea salt, and 100% extra-virgin olive oil for richness. Vero Gusto contains no added sugar, no artificial ingredients, no preservatives, and is Non-GMO Project verified, gluten free and kosher. The suggested retail price of $5.99 is also a great value for people who want to create an authentic, premium Italian dining experience at home.

Vero Gusto can be found on Amazon.com and at select coastal retailers. There are plans for gradual national distribution over the next two years, including Shoprite, Publix, Safeway/Alberston's, Acme, Kroger, Stop & Shop and Giant.

About the Barilla Group

Barilla is a family company, not listed on the stock exchange, chaired by brothers Guido, Luca and Paolo Barilla. It was founded by their great-grandfather, Pietro Barilla, who opened a bakery in Parma in 1877. Now, Barilla is famous in Italy and throughout the world for the excellence of its food products. With its brands – Barilla, Vero Gusto, Mulino Bianco, Pan di Stelle, Gran Cereale, Harrys, Pavesi, Wasa, Filiz, Yemina and Vesta, Misko, Voiello and Cucina Barilla – it promotes a tasty, joyful and healthy diet, inspired by the Mediterranean Diet and the Italian lifestyle.

When Pietro opened his store more than 140 years ago, his overriding aim was to make good food. Today, that principle has become Barilla's way of doing business: "Good for You, Good for the Planet," a slogan that expresses the daily commitment of the over 8,000 people who work for the company, and of a supply chain that shares its values and passion for quality.

"Good for You" means constantly improving the product offering, encouraging the adoption of healthy lifestyles and facilitating people's access to food.

"Good for the Planet" means promoting sustainable supply chains and reducing CO2 emissions and water consumption.

