VERO INITIATES CONSTRUCTION IN BRUSH, COLORADO

BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vero Fiber, the Colorado-based fiber-optic internet service provider, is expanding their 100% fiber network to the City of Brush, Colorado. The expansion will be the city's first complete fiber to the premise deployment, servicing clients with Gigabit level speeds. The City of Brush will be the base of expansion in northeastern Colorado for Vero's fiber deployment, with additional, future markets in the design process.

"As a Colorado-based company, we are excited to bring this critical service to the residents of Brush," said Sunita Krishna, CEO of Vero Fiber. "A fully fiber-based network is the modern utility, and we are proud to be the company able to bring this ultra-fast service to the community."

Vero's deployment of its 100% fiber-optic network will allow residents to have symmetrical bandwidth (upload and download) at Gigabit level speeds to their homes. Vero's fiber network is optimized to provide faster speeds, better connectivity, and the bandwidth to connect more devices for streaming, gaming, working from home and more, all at the same time.

Scott Trautwein, the Director of Technology for the Brush School, further endorsed the project, saying, "We welcome Vero to the community and look forward to the services they will be providing. It is critical for our students to have reliable connectivity in their homes as well as at school." 

Vero focuses on being an active member of the areas it serves and offers simple service packages, that are clearly priced with no hidden fees or surcharges. Every service will include the essential equipment for connectivity and Wi-Fi, as well as a state-of-the-art app to manage the residents' network. Vero is also committed to supporting all members of the community and is a participant in the FCC Affordable Connectivity Program, which helps subsidize monthly service fees for low-income households.

"Every market we enter, the citizens and businesses are so excited to have access to a fiber-based internet solution, and we are thrilled to bring this solution to another Colorado community," added Krishna. The new

About Vero Fiber

Vero Fiber is a Colorado-based fiber-optic internet service provider. Headquartered in Boulder, Co, Vero Fiber is building 100% fiber-optic networks to fill a critical need in communities where access to affordable, reliable broadband is in high demand. Their goal is to bring the highest quality fiber-optic based broadband services to these communities by providing ultra-fast internet with fair, straightforward pricing and local customer support. In addition, Vero strives to enhance the areas they serve by becoming an active partner in these communities and adding jobs, supporting local causes, and helping improve the connectivity of schools and rural healthcare providers. Vero Fiber is backed by strong capital funding and has built fiber networks in Avon, Bayfield, Cripple Creek, Copper Mountain, Divide, Eagle/Gypsum, Silverton, Leadville, Telluride, Thornton and Woodland Park.

About the Affordable Connectivity Program

The Affordable Connectivity Program is an FCC benefit program that helps ensure households can afford the broadband they need for work, school, healthcare and more. The benefit provides a discount of up to $30 per month toward internet service for eligible households and up to $75 per month for households on qualifying Tribal lands. A household is eligible for the Affordable Connectivity Program if the household income is at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines or meets one of the criteria as defined by the FCC. For more information, visit: https://www.fcc.gov/acp.

