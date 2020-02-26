VERO WATER® Unviels New Eco-Bottle At VIBE National Accounts On-Premise Conference
Innovative new ink-free logo decoration maximizes reusable life of signature glass bottle
Feb 26, 2020, 06:30 ET
MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VERO WATER®, a leading provider of eco-friendly luxury still and sparkling water to the hospitality industry, today announced the introduction of a new and improved Vero Signature glass bottle. The new Eco-Bottle maintains its sleek and elegant design and durable break-resistant glass structure that set the standard in the hospitality industry, but now features an innovative ink-free permanent logo decoration guaranteed never to fade, maximizing the eco-friendly reusable life of the bottle. The Vero Eco-Bottle, features a wide mouth for optimal pouring, refilling and for sanitation in commercial dishwashers. In addition, the easy-grip twist cap that preserves sparkling quality has also been reengineered into a more durable one-piece structure that is optimized for dishwasher sanitizing.
"Sustainability is at the core of our company's mission. It is estimated that over 8 million metric tons of plastic end up in landfills and oceans every day. That's why our team is relentlessly focused on continuously innovating to ensure Vero Water is the most environmentally friendly still and sparkling water brand on the market. The Eco-Bottle's new ink-free design will never fade so the bottle can be sanitized and reused thousands of times while maintaining its luxury look. We've made the best bottle on the market even better," said David Deshe, President of Vero Water. Vero Water is committed to meeting the growing sustainability demands of consumers and the hospitality industry. Vero enables clients to purify, chill and fill still and sparkling water on-site and on-demand, delivering a consistent signature taste, swiftly, profitably and sustainably. Ultra-purifying tap water via Vero's proprietary 5-stage nano filtration process, results in a significant reduction in food miles and carbon footprint versus sourcing, bottling and transporting bottled water, often from various countries thousands of miles away from the end consumer. Bottle waste is significantly reduced as the signature luxury Vero Water bottles are reusable-- sanitized and refilled on-premise.
About VERO WATER®
Vero Water is a healthy lifestyle choice for Inspired Living. VERO WATER® is a leading provider of luxury still and sparkling water to the hospitality industry, served to over 75 million consumers a year, coast-to-coast in the United States and in 12 countries around the world. Vero offers exceptionally great tasting still and sparkling water that is an affordable alternative to bottled water for consumers, more sustainable for the environment, and a more profitable brand for the hospitality industry versus traditional bottled water brands. Vero's proprietary purification and bottling process enables clients to purify, chill, fill and serve Vero still and sparkling water on-premise and on-demand. Served perfectly chilled from a luxury branded Eco-Bottle with every pour, Vero's signature taste is pure and crisp - noted by a distinctively luxurious mouthfeel and a light and refreshing finish. The exceptional water taste and quality, combined with the unparalleled level of concierge service provided to its clients, has propelled Vero Water into many of the most acclaimed restaurants worldwide, firmly establishing it as the leading luxury eco-friendly water brand proudly served by the most demanding and successful chefs, restaurateurs, hoteliers, cruise lines and brands in the hospitality industry. verowater.com
