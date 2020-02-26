VERO WATER® Unviels New Eco-Bottle At VIBE National Accounts On-Premise Conference

"Sustainability is at the core of our company's mission. It is estimated that over 8 million metric tons of plastic end up in landfills and oceans every day. That's why our team is relentlessly focused on continuously innovating to ensure Vero Water is the most environmentally friendly still and sparkling water brand on the market. The Eco-Bottle's new ink-free design will never fade so the bottle can be sanitized and reused thousands of times while maintaining its luxury look. We've made the best bottle on the market even better," said David Deshe, President of Vero Water. Vero Water is committed to meeting the growing sustainability demands of consumers and the hospitality industry. Vero enables clients to purify, chill and fill still and sparkling water on-site and on-demand, delivering a consistent signature taste, swiftly, profitably and sustainably. Ultra-purifying tap water via Vero's proprietary 5-stage nano filtration process, results in a significant reduction in food miles and carbon footprint versus sourcing, bottling and transporting bottled water, often from various countries thousands of miles away from the end consumer. Bottle waste is significantly reduced as the signature luxury Vero Water bottles are reusable-- sanitized and refilled on-premise.