Verona Sunset Is Named the 2025 Wedding Color of the Year

BRIDES and Minted Weddings Identify Sunset Hue That Will Inspire Wedding Celebrations in 2025 and Beyond

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BRIDES , the leading editorial wedding publication celebrating 90 years since its debut, and Minted Weddings , the premium design marketplace for wedding stationery and decor, today introduced Verona Sunset as the 2025 Wedding Color of the Year . This warm, citrusy hue draws inspiration from recent runway shows, the rise of Italian aperitivi, and the romantic backdrop of Romeo and Juliet. From bold stationery to festive spritz bars, trendsetting couples are embracing this vibrant shade, and it's poised to make a statement for weddings in the year ahead.

Verona Sunset is the 2025 Wedding Color of the Year from BRIDES and Minted Weddings

To celebrate the color's debut, Minted Weddings and BRIDES have teamed up to launch a new wedding stationery collection featuring four distinctive styles: Modern Prep, Artfully Hand-Drawn, Contemporary Color, and Whimsical Romance. From save the dates and wedding invitation suites to day-of stationery and thank you cards, couples can seamlessly tie the bright, orange-tinged Verona Sunset into every aspect of their celebration.

"At BRIDES, we love to see couples push boundaries and plan colorful, unique weddings. Today's pairs are putting their personalities and modern trends front and center on their big days, and we're excited to share the up-and-coming shade that will inspire their planning journeys. Whether you want to host a bold and bright event or are looking for small, impactful ways to add pops of color to your ceremony and reception, we invite you to get to know Verona Sunset," said Gabriella Rello Duffy, Senior Editorial Director at BRIDES.

As part of the collaboration, BRIDES launched a package of actionable content for anyone who wants to incorporate Verona Sunset into their wedding celebration, with inspiring ideas and helpful how-tos. Couples can read about how the color was chosen, find inspiration for how to use it, get insight from leading wedding planners about the color, learn how to incorporate the shade into their wedding fashion, and explore honeymoon inspiration from the beautiful city of Verona.

"Minted is thrilled to debut our second annual Wedding Color of the Year in partnership with the trusted wedding experts at BRIDES. Minted's data insights—sourced from design challenges, consumer voting and real wedding customers—uniquely qualify us to identify trends and we predict the bold Verona Sunset to dominate the wedding landscape in 2025," said Melissa Kim, Co-Founder and CEO of Minted. "This punchy citrus color is experiencing tremendous growth—from vibrant fashion looks to the bright and bubbly Aperol spritz cocktail, and now in wedding celebrations too. In fact, wedding stationery orders featuring orange hues have increased threefold year to date. And with destination weddings also trending, we've found searches for 'Italy' increase by more than 50 percent among wedding consumers. Enter Verona Sunset—the vibrant hue that trendsetting couples will turn to in 2025 and beyond."

Verona Sunset is the second-annual Wedding Color of the Year from BRIDES and Minted Weddings. To shop the Minted + BRIDES 2025 Wedding Color of the Year collection, please visit minted.com/brides.

Collection images, including the Verona Sunset color swatch, can be found here , courtesy of Minted Weddings.

ABOUT BRIDES:

BRIDES inspires and guides over three million monthly users as they make decisions from pre-engagement through the honeymoon. BRIDES is committed to bringing readers an inclusive look at the world of weddings, with every type of couple, every type of wedding and every type of celebration. BRIDES is part of the Dotdash Meredith publishing family. For more information, visit BRIDES.com .

ABOUT MINTED:

Minted is a premium goods marketplace, committed to discovering and fostering the world's untapped creative talent and bringing it to market. The company's wedding, holiday, gifts, art, stationery, and home furnishings products have reached more than 75 million homes worldwide. Using Minted's crowdsourcing technology, consumers are empowered to vote for the designs they love and want to see sold, ensuring that Minted continuously sells fresh and trend-forward products. The winning designs are manufactured by Minted, enabling artists from around the world to sell their work while letting Minted do the rest. Since launching in 2007, the company has expanded to serve consumers in new categories including wall art, textiles, digital content, home decor, and home furnishings. Minted also builds traditional retail distribution for its independent artist community, partnering with major retailers and consumer products brands. The company has raised more than $300 million from top-tier investors including Benchmark Capital, T. Rowe Price, Permira, Ridge Ventures, Technology Crossover Ventures, and Norwest Venture Partners. Learn more at minted.com.

