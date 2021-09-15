Veroni Launches a Brand-New Snack Line - To Make Back-to-School Season Easier

The snack line opens the door to a new tasty Italian experience by offering a healthy and wholesome solution. "Our R&D team has developed a product that can improve the health of the brain by boosting it with the right ingredients without sacrificing taste", says Veroni's R&D manager, Lorenzo Ferrara.

Since 2016, Veroni has brought American households premium charcuterie to enjoy. Their cured meats are produced in the Italian region of Emilia-Romagna and then imported to the U.S. where they're locally sliced and packaged. From traditional salami, mortadella, Italian prosciutto, speck, and pancetta, Veroni's cold cuts are great for pretty much any time of the day. After the successful launch of the Enjoy AperiTime charcuterie trays that enrich the Italian Aperitivo experience, the latest extension of the brand's product offerings aims to be the perfect snack to quench cravings.

"Satisfying the taste of everyone is always a priority when we design a new line", says Emanuela Bigi –Veroni' marketing manager. "Today, we are still the only imported Italian brand of charcuterie in the US that, besides offering high-quality products, wishes to introduce to US consumers the Italian tradition and the key concepts that are popular in Italy, like Aperitivo and snack time".

Rich in proteins and well-balanced, Veroni snacks are a genuine alternative to bring to the office or when you need a pick-me-up to power through your workout at the gym.

Founded in 1925, Veroni is an Italian, family-run cured meat producer that has been operating in the U.S. since 2016. The company guarantees product authenticity and high quality by importing 100% Italian-made salumi to the U.S., where they're locally sliced and packaged to preserve their flavors and aromas.

