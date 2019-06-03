Veroni, the First Giant Mortadella in the US, 660 lb in Weight

Veroni, historical brand founded in Emilia-Romagna in 1925 and present in the USA since 2016, has specialized over the years in the production of giant mortadellas, which have been featured several times in the Guinness World Records book. It still holds the record for the world's largest mortadella ever produced: 2,680 kg (5,909 lb) in weight and 29 inch in diameter with a circumference of 7.55 ft.

"'The bigger it is, the better it is' is not just a motto, but a fact," explains Emanuela Bigi, marketing manager at Veroni Salumi. "Mortadellas with the largest diameter require a longer cooking process this helps to enhance their flavours."

Even today, the secret and highly guarded recipe for Veroni's giant mortadellas is one of tradition: high quality raw materials, processed with a "know-how" handed down from generation to generation within the Veroni family. Find out more about this tradition here: http://www.veroni.it/veroni-mortadella-history/.

"We are thrilled to have been able to bring one of our giant mortadellas to the United States and that our flagship product has successfully passed all the necessary USDA controls that confirm its quality and safety," continues Bigi.

Veroni is present at the IDDBA Show with a booth full of our 100% Italian made traditional salumi products that are produced in Italy and imported into the US to be sliced and packaged to ensure we offer you the freshest and best tasting cured meats.

Amongst everyone's favorite classics the Italian salumi producer are also present new specialties including the latest addition to its ready-to-go range, the Italian panini made with our cured meats between pizza bread from Naples. Find out more about our Panino Italiano through this link: http://www.veroni.it/veroni-italian-panini/.

www.veroni.it/usa

