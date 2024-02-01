VERONICA BEARD LAUNCHES FIRST HANDBAG COLLECTION SPRING 2024

LINK TO DOWNLOAD HI-RES PRODUCT FLATS

LINK TO DOWNLOAD LIFESTYLE IMAGERY



NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- American ready-to-wear brand Veronica Beard is pleased to announce the debut of its first collection of handbags, launching globally today, February 1st. The handbag collection will be available at VeronicaBeard.com and Veronica Beard boutiques worldwide, as well as select retailers.

Following footwear and denim, handbags now mark the third product category expansion for Veronica Beard, furthering the brand ethos of wardrobing their customer's layered life. The handbags speak to today's multifaceted, multitasking woman and reflect her active lifestyle.

The Veronica Beard Goody Bag captured in Los Angeles for the brand’s campaign photographed by Claiborne Swanson Frank. The Veronica Beard Goody Bag

"The Veronica Beard uniform has always been the cool classics for the woman on-the-go: a tailored jacket, great jeans, and chic boots. Handbags are a natural extension of that. We are so excited to round out our lifestyle offering and give our customer everything she needs to complete her look." – Veronica Swanson Beard

"When we started designing handbags, we thought a lot about what would complement our customer's lifestyle. We want to give her the dream handbag, crafted with luxurious materials and finishes, a bag that is chic, timeless, and versatile." – Veronica Miele Beard

In keeping with the Veronica Beard aesthetic, the Spring 2024 handbag collection has been thoughtfully designed, bridging cool and classic, form and function. Crafted in collaboration with handbag partner Simone, the collection features seven key silhouettes in a range of sizes, colorways, and luxury materials.

The hero style—the Veronica Beard Goody Bag—is crafted from canvas and supple leather and is distinguished by its mixed-media look, and crest-engraved gold button. Spacious yet compact, it's considered design is made for storing the everyday essentials that every woman needs—her goodies—and can be worn as a crossbody, top handle or shoulder bag. It retails for $448.00 / £448.

The assortment also includes luxurious carryall totes, bucket bags and camera bags in leather and raffia, each enhanced with sleek hardware that nods to the Veronica Beard crest, logo and brand iconography. The full collection, which retails from $398-$698 / £398-698 will be available at Veronica Beard boutiques across the country—including the brand's New York, Miami, Beverly Hills, and London flagships—and veronicabeard.com.

The spring 2024 campaign featuring handbags, lensed by Claiborne Swanson Frank and shot on the streets of Beverly Hills, has a distinctly West Coast feel. Fittingly, the brand has invited their Los Angeles-based friends to toast the Goody Bag and collection launch with a private lunch at Chateau Marmont later this month.

ABOUT VERONICA BEARD:

Veronica Beard was founded by sisters-in-law Veronica Miele Beard and Veronica Swanson Beard. What began as a rack of dickey jackets in 2010 has now expanded into a lifestyle collection of cool classics that speak to today's multifaceted, multitasking woman. In 2015, they launched the philanthropic program #VBGIVESBACK, which partners with causes that support women, children and families. Their motto: Look good, feel good, do good.

ABOUT SIMONE WAY

Simone Way unfolds the story of a leading global company remaining a top-tier handbag manufacturer with its 6,500 years of aggregate experience and 220,000 pieces of inherited pattern archives.

SOURCE Veronica Beard