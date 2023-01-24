Veronica Beard Selects SKYPAD

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Veronica Beard has selected SKYPAD, a leader in global sales analytics, to streamline its performance insights and enhance its global strategy.

Effective immediately, SKYPAD will process all the data gathered from Veronica Beard's multiple retail partners and provide key insights, optimizing brand strategy. SKYPAD is a secure reporting platform that streamlines data collection from multiple retailers—each with disparate reporting formats (PDF/Excel, Portals, EDI852), metrics, dimensions, and attributes. SKYPAD reformats and synthesizes this data to provide key insights.

On one platform, SKYPAD's Enterprise solution supports Veronica Beard's data-gathering and reporting, while further facilitating cross-functional collaboration and creative strategy for its users.

Veronica Beard will be able to leverage retailer/channel/door/style/color/size level performance insights across multiple retailer partners to refine their global strategy.

The team will also be able to use SKYPAD Enterprise to:

Build the best fit assortment by location

Create targeted, in-season ATS packages to fuel trend

Intelligently convert fashion styles to Core styles to maximize profitability and build a non-markdown liable revenue stream

Measure ROI on any marketing initiatives to validate the success of the feature and to ensure the investment and timing make sense

Direct field team members to store visits and product knowledge seminars as a course-correcting measure

Leveraging these quick comparative insights allows Veronica Beard's team to create comprehensive data stories and ultimately tailor each retailer's assortment to best support the local customer.

Gil Hakami, VP of Business Development at SKYPAD, had this to say – "As SKYPAD serves to prove, customer support starts with comprehensive data and quick visibility, so we are thrilled to partner with Veronica Beard in this initiative. As a leading Contemporary resource, we are excited to launch as their all-purpose analytics tool and are excited to see how their team will employ the global and granular insights to propel their business forward."

Veronica Beard's VP of Sales, Lindsay Moskowitz, stated – "Veronica Beard is excited to launch SKYPAD Enterprise for Wholesale to be able to maximize insights across retail partners, including Intermix, Neiman Marcus Group, Nordstrom, and Saks Fifth Avenue. Its intuitive platform will allow us to quickly synthesize data and optimize our global strategy to further support our buying team partners and most importantly, our customers."

