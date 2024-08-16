Veronica Lewis Releases New Album "Too Late For Tears" Via Moonwink/Symphonic

An Indie Rock-Pop Debut That Hits With a Tumult of Elation and Melancholy

BOSTON and NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, award-winning, Boston-based, 20-year-old indie singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Veronica Lewis has released her new album, Too Late For Tears, via Moonwink Records/Symphonic.

Merging 90's alt-rock with an indie-pop vibe, this sonic coming-of-age odyssey reflects Veronica's powerful vulnerability as a vocalist, songwriter, and musician. With anthem-evoking choruses, earworm melodies, luscious guitar riffs, and dreamy keys, Too Late For Tears hits with a tumult of elation and melancholy. Veronica wrote, produced, and performed all vocals, keys, guitar, synth, and bass on Too Late For Tears, an album about which she says, "is about things we all struggle with… disillusionment, self-discovery, the beauty and flaws you find in yourself, and the world around you."

With the release, Veronica has shared the video for the title-track single, which premiered yesterday via Glide Magazine, a track born out of the disillusionment we all face when realizing all is not as it seems. Directed and edited by Veronica and shot by Michael Beach, the video finds Veronica in a dreamlike world, dealing with a relationship that incessantly runs hot and cold. Watch + share it via YouTube.

Veronica has already been hailed as "One of the most promising torchbearers of American rock n' roll" by American Songwriter. Performing since age 12, Veronica took the blues and roots scene by storm with an early album that was heaped with accolades and awards, hitting #2 on Billboard Blues Charts. With her years of intense performing, creating and growing up, Veronica has quickly evolved, finding a unique style as a songwriter and musician. Veronica's sonic odyssey is part of the groundswell of female artists who are redefining the meaning of singer/songwriter in modern American rock.

She's a virtuoso…national stardom on her horizon." - PopMatters

"Veronica Lewis sings with a sweet, booming soul voice" - The Boston Herald

"Remember her name. She's going to be here for a while with a career that's already off to an outrageous start." - Glide Magazine

