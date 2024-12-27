Veronica Salas: Honoring a Legacy of Love and Selflessness at the 2025 OneLegacy Donate Life Rose Parade

WASCO, Calif., Dec. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Veronica Salas, a dedicated advocate for organ donation, proudly steps forward as the esteemed Walker Honoree for the 2025 OneLegacy Donate Life Rose Parade® float. Walking in honor of her beloved father, Jose Salas, she embodies the powerful impact of organ donation and the enduring legacy of her family's selfless love and faith.

Veronica Salas - Walker Honoree - Living Donor

Veronica's journey into the world of organ donation began when her father, Jose, was diagnosed with vasculitis, leading to years of health challenges that severely affected his kidney function. Despite the pain and struggles, Jose, a humble man who came to the United States from Tamazula Durango, Mexico, never complained. A devoted husband of 45 years and a hardworking businessperson, he taught Veronica and her siblings the values of love, resilience, and selflessness.

In 2006, doctors informed the Salas family that Jose needed a kidney transplant to survive beyond six months. Without hesitation, Veronica and her siblings all got tested to find a match. On July 6, 2006, Veronica courageously donated one of her kidneys to her father, viewing it not as a question of "if," but rather "when."

Reflecting on her family's journey, Veronica honors the unwavering dedication of her father and mother throughout the transplant process. Grateful for the opportunity to give the gift of life, she attributes this experience to her deep faith, expressing heartfelt thanks to Donate Life for making it possible.

Veronica believes strongly in the power of organ donation to transform lives and serves as a beacon of hope for others. As she walks in the 2025 Rose Parade, she carries the spirit of Matthew 5:16: "Let your light shine before others, so that they may see your good works and give glory to your Father who is in heaven."

About Donate Life California:

The Donate Life California Organ & Tissue Donor Registry is the nonprofit, state-authorized organ and tissue donor registry which records the decision to donate in a secure, confidential database that is searched by authorized organ and tissue recovery personnel at the time of an actual donation opportunity. It is administered by Donate Life California and California's four nonprofit, federally designated organ recovery organizations: Donor Network West , Lifesharing, OneLegacy and Sierra Donor Services. For more information about the Donate Life California Registry, how donation saves and improves lives, and to sign up, please visit www.donateLIFEcalifornia.org or www.doneVIDAcalifornia.org.

About OneLegacy:

OneLegacy is the nonprofit organization dedicated to saving lives through organ, eye and tissue donation in seven counties in Southern California: Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, Ventura, Santa Barbara and Kern. It serves more than 200 hospitals, 9 transplant centers, a diverse population of 20 million donors and families across the region and waiting recipients across the country. Becoming an eye, organ or tissue donor is easy and can be done by registering online at donateLIFEcalifornia.org/OneLegacy or by "checking YES" at your local DMV.

