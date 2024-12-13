Veronica Tharmalingam Unveils 'Belleville' Fine Jewelry Collection

Inspired by the iconic Parisian neighborhood, Belleville, this new collection merges bold Indian influences with Parisian elegance, paying homage to artists and rebels alike.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury women's fashion label Veronica Tharmalingam, announces the release of its latest fine jewelry collection: Belleville. The eponymous label, known for its handcrafted, sustainable luxury pieces that blend Tharmalingam's bold Indian aesthetic with the timeless elegance and craftsmanship of Parisian ateliers, found its muse for this aptly named collection in the vibrant neighborhood famous for unique street art culture in Paris and as the birthplace of the legendary French singer Edith Piaf.

Belleville features semi precious stones such as, pearl, crystals, and jade, exquisitely handcrafted into designs inspired by the bohemian artistry and art deco influences of Belleville's past and present. Just as Belleville's history has been rich with multiple ethnic groups and cultures, these influences are reflected in the collection through intricate details and striking colors that capture the rebellious and romantic spirit, while being elevated to luxury caliber through high-quality craftsmanship and opulent materials.

"Belleville isn't just a place; it's a story of resilience and creativity," says Veronica Tharmalingam. "Our new collection honors this legacy by merging traditional Indian craftsmanship with Parisian sophistication, epitomizing the amalgamation of cultural heritage and contemporary luxury with a vintage feel."

The result is a collection that is both defiant and sophisticated, a tribute to the countless artists who found themselves in Belleville. Including earrings, rings, and necklaces, pieces in the collection range from $250-800US and are available from purchase on Veronica Tharmalingam's website.

Just as with all Veronica Tharmalingam collections, Belleville is more than fashion—it's a statement of purpose: 30% of all profits are donated to combat child labor, support healthcare and education initiatives in India and Sri Lanka. With a commitment to community, connection, and heritage, Veronica Tharmalingam stands as a revolutionary force in the industry, exemplifying that luxury can indeed make a difference.

About Veronica Tharmalingam

Veronica Tharmalingam is a female-founded luxury fashion label based in Beverly Hills and rooted in Chennai and Paris, that blends sustainable luxury with exceptional craftsmanship. Inspired by her lineage to the Warrior Queen Rani Mangammal, Veronica's brand defies convention, merging bold Indian influences with Parisian elegance. Each handcrafted piece is a testament to cultural heritage and modern luxury.

SOURCE Veronica Tharmalingam