Veronica Williams' Lawsuit Alleges HSBC & Goldman Sachs Use Fraudulent Mortgage to Evict Her

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After being fined $6.9 Billion by DOJ and exiting the U.S. mortgage market, HSBC & Goldman Sachs make Williams continue to fight for justice.

At 67 Veronica Williams is being evicted from her home of 40 years based on a mortgage that she denies signing. The U.S. Government, who is aware of her case, has notified the Judge and Lawyers that "respectfully requests that you stay the proceedings pending a legal review by HUD's Office of General Counsel ("OGC")". Williams is the founder of ACT Inc. (1986) and FinFix (2014) and serves as a FINRA Arbitrator (bio) and member of the NJ Ethics Committee (release).

Williams will appear in NJ Court on March 14th to stay the eviction until she recovers from surgery. See the motion to stop eviction at https://www.finfix.org/NJ-STAY-EVICTION.pdf. THE ZOOM LINK CAN BE PROVIDED ON THE DAY OF THE HEARING BY CALLING THE CLERK AT 973-776-9300 EXT. 56900.

E. Thomas

PR Director

(973) 833-3400 ♦ [email protected]

SOURCE FinFix