Veronica's Insurance Ranked No. 1 in the 2021 Top 500 New Franchises by Entrepreneur Magazine

The franchise model was born to give Latino people the opportunity to achieve their entrepreneurial dreams. Started during the pandemic, the organization's franchise model created a recession-proof business, where franchisees understand they will receive the support they need to make their office a resounding success.

"We are proving that the American dream can be achieved with our franchise," said Raul Dominguez, COO of Veronica's Insurance. "Because of the ongoing support and continued growth, our model is number one in the country right now."

Veronica's Insurance has become a broker leader in the Hispanic insurance market, proving to be a sustainable, profitable, and early trend adopter business. The company also serves clients in their language to keep the roots of the Latino and Hispanic culture. Hispanics are the largest ethnic group in California and according to the Latino Economic Institute of California, the economic well-being of this community is critical to the success of the state.

About Veronica's Insurance

Founded 25 years ago by Mexican businesswoman, Veronica Gallardo, Veronica's Insurance specializes in the Hispanic and Latin market, offering auto, life, and health insurance. Gallardo's vision has created employment for more than 200 families. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California, and makes up over 400 people. Veronica's Insurance has more than 90 locations in California, Colorado, Texas, and Florida.

