Veronika Wu's Poetic Six-Movement Cello Suite "Under the Ocean: Mermaid," Now Set for Release in 2026

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- After months of anticipation, composer Veronika Wu has completed the recording of her latest album Under the Ocean: Mermaid — A Cello Suite, a deeply immersive six-movement work inspired by the voices that rise from beneath the sea. The album, performed by acclaimed cellist Tomoki Tai and recorded at SOUND INN STUDIOS in Tokyo, Japan, will be released in 2026.

Expanding on the emotional and conceptual landscape hinted at in her earlier announcement, Under the Ocean: Mermaid invites listeners to submerge themselves in a sonic world where myth, emotion, and ecology intertwine. Each movement of the suite unfurls as a poetic reflection on the ocean's hidden depths — its beauty, fragility, and mysteries that remain just beyond human grasp.

"This suite was composed as a voice from beneath the ocean," Wu says. "Each movement reflects a personal emotion — a sound too heavy to surface. Through this work, I hope to offer a space where those voices can be, if not fully heard, at least summoned and felt."

An Evolving Poem Beneath the Waves

Structured in six evocative movements — "A Mermaid Without Legs," "Breathing in the Dark Ocean," "Humming a Melody Too Loud to Sing," "Peeling the Scales Elegantly," "Twitching Lips Blowing Black Bubbles," and "Say: I Hear You Hearing Me" — the album reads like a translucent poem. The suite captures the fluid line between sound and silence, between mythic narrative and the immediacy of tone.

With Tai's expressive cello and Wu's distinctive sense of timbre and imagery, the recording blends contemporary sensitivity with a cinematic imagination. The soundscape balances fragility and power — a dialogue between human expression and the ocean's vast voice.

From Studio to Sea

The recording took place under the direction of Tomomichi Takeoka, engineered and mixed by Kazunori Okamoto, with mastering by Mie White. The album's cover and packing design by Patrick Jakhari Sanders mirrors the suite's fluidity — a reflection of movement, light, and depth.

Under the Ocean: Mermaid marks a milestone in Wu's artistic journey, capturing her ongoing fascination with storytelling through sound. Her music, both vivid and introspective, continues to resist categorization — bridging concert music, cinematic expression, and environmental awareness.

"We remain small and unknowing amidst the vastness of nature," Wu adds. "Yet we do know this — neither the ocean nor our lives can ever be fully predicted or controlled. Perhaps in this truth, we are most alike."

