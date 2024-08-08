Verra Mobility Announces Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Total revenue of $222.4 million

Net income of $34.2 million

Net cash provided from operations of $40.0 million

Reaffirming 2024 financial guidance

MESA, Ariz., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM), a leading provider of smart mobility technology solutions, announced today the financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

"We delivered an outstanding second quarter, highlighted by strong revenue and earnings growth," said David Roberts, President and CEO, Verra Mobility. "Travel demand remains robust driving continued strength in Commercial Services and increasing demand for automated traffic enforcement is driving strong performance in Government Solutions. Moreover, we are seeing a strong and growing bid pipeline for automated enforcement programs in our Government Solutions business. Based on our first half financial performance and anticipated outlook for the remainder of the year, we are reaffirming our full year guidance."

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

Revenue : Total revenue for the second quarter of 2024 was $222.4 million , an increase of 9% compared to $204.5 million for the second quarter of 2023. Service revenue growth was 8%, driven by 10% growth in Commercial Services and 8% growth from our Government Solutions segment. Commercial Services revenue growth was due to increases in travel volume and related tolling activity, and the growth in Government Solutions service revenue was driven by the expansion of speed programs and maintenance programs for international customers. Parking Solutions service revenue was relatively consistent at $16.6 million for both 2024 and 2023. Increased revenue from software as a service product offerings was partially offset by reduction in professional services related to parking management solutions.

: Total revenue for the second quarter of 2024 was , an increase of 9% compared to for the second quarter of 2023. Service revenue growth was 8%, driven by 10% growth in Commercial Services and 8% growth from our Government Solutions segment. Commercial Services revenue growth was due to increases in travel volume and related tolling activity, and the growth in Government Solutions service revenue was driven by the expansion of speed programs and maintenance programs for international customers. Parking Solutions service revenue was relatively consistent at for both 2024 and 2023. Increased revenue from software as a service product offerings was partially offset by reduction in professional services related to parking management solutions. Net income and Earnings Per Share (EPS) : Net income for the second quarter of 2024 was $34.2 million , or $0.20 per share, based on 168.6 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding. Net income for the comparable 2023 period was $19.1 million , or $0.13 per share, based on 152.6 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding.

: Net income for the second quarter of 2024 was , or per share, based on 168.6 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding. Net income for the comparable 2023 period was , or per share, based on 152.6 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding. Adjusted EPS : Adjusted EPS for the second quarter of 2024 was $0.31 per share compared to $0.29 per share for the second quarter of 2023.

: Adjusted EPS for the second quarter of 2024 was per share compared to per share for the second quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA : Adjusted EBITDA was $102.2 million for the second quarter of 2024 compared to $95.0 million for the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 46% of total revenue for 2024 and 2023.

: Adjusted EBITDA was for the second quarter of 2024 compared to for the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 46% of total revenue for 2024 and 2023. Net Cash Provided from Operations : Cash provided by operating activities decreased by approximately $22.7 million from $62.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 to $40.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 due primarily to timing considerations related to cash tax payments and cash collections.

: Cash provided by operating activities decreased by approximately from for the three months ended to for the three months ended due primarily to timing considerations related to cash tax payments and cash collections. Adjusted Free Cash Flow: Adjusted Free Cash Flow was $26.0 million for the second quarter of 2024 compared to $51.0 million for the same period last year. There were no adjustments to Free Cash Flow in the second quarter of 2024.

We report our results of operations based on three operating segments:

Commercial Services offers automated toll and violations management and title and registration solutions to rental car companies, fleet management companies and other large fleet owners.

offers automated toll and violations management and title and registration solutions to rental car companies, fleet management companies and other large fleet owners. Government Solutions delivers automated safety solutions to municipalities, school districts and government agencies, including services and technology that enable photo enforcement cameras to detect and process traffic violations related to speed, red-light, school bus and city bus lane management.

delivers automated safety solutions to municipalities, school districts and government agencies, including services and technology that enable photo enforcement cameras to detect and process traffic violations related to speed, red-light, school bus and city bus lane management. Parking Solutions provides an integrated suite of parking software, transaction processing and hardware solutions to universities, municipalities, parking operators, healthcare facilities and transportation hubs in the United States and Canada .

Second Quarter 2024 Segment Detail

The Commercial Services segment generated total revenue of $104.0 million , a 10% increase compared to $94.5 million in the same period in 2023. Segment profit was $69.5 million , a 14% increase from $61.1 million in the prior year. The increases in revenue and segment profit compared to the prior period resulted from increased travel volume for our rental car company customers as well as the increase in enrolled vehicles and higher tolling activity for our fleet management company customers. The segment profit margin was 67% for 2024 and 65% for 2023.

, a 10% increase compared to in the same period in 2023. Segment profit was , a 14% increase from in the prior year. The increases in revenue and segment profit compared to the prior period resulted from increased travel volume for our rental car company customers as well as the increase in enrolled vehicles and higher tolling activity for our fleet management company customers. The segment profit margin was 67% for 2024 and 65% for 2023. The Government Solutions segment generated total revenue of $97.7 million , an 11% increase compared to $88.3 million in the same period in 2023. The increase was due to an 8% increase in recurring service revenue over the prior year quarter, primarily driven by the expansion of speed programs and maintenance programs for international customers. The segment profit was $29.9 million in 2024 compared to $30.4 million in the prior year with segment profit margins of 31% for 2024 and 34% for 2023. The decrease in segment profit is primarily attributable to increased operating expenses associated with enhancing customer-facing platforms and systems.

, an 11% increase compared to in the same period in 2023. The increase was due to an 8% increase in recurring service revenue over the prior year quarter, primarily driven by the expansion of speed programs and maintenance programs for international customers. The segment profit was in 2024 compared to in the prior year with segment profit margins of 31% for 2024 and 34% for 2023. The decrease in segment profit is primarily attributable to increased operating expenses associated with enhancing customer-facing platforms and systems. The Parking Solutions segment generated total revenue of $20.7 million , a 5% decrease compared to $21.8 million in the same period in 2023 partly due to a decrease in one-time product sales compared to the prior year quarter. The segment profit was $2.8 million compared to $3.5 million in the prior year with segment profit margins of 14% for 2024 and 16% for 2023. The decrease in segment profit is primarily due to a decrease in product sales and an increase in selling and general expenses.

Liquidity: As of June 30, 2024, cash and cash equivalents were $122.0 million, and we generated $40.0 million in net cash provided by operating activities for the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Net Debt and Net Leverage: As of June 30, 2024, Net Debt was $928.1 million and Net Leverage was 2.4x, as compared to $918.3 million and 2.5x in the year ended December 31, 2023.

Share Repurchases

In October 2023, our Board of Directors authorized a new share repurchase program for up to an aggregate amount of $100.0 million of our outstanding shares of Class A Common Stock over an 18-month period in open market, accelerated share repurchase or privately negotiated transactions. On June 6, 2024, we entered into a share repurchase agreement with a stockholder, pursuant to which we repurchased, directly from the stockholder, 2.0 million shares of our Class A Common Stock for an aggregate purchase price of $51.5 million. The repurchased shares were subsequently retired. As of June 30, 2024, approximately $48.5 million remains available under our authorized share repurchase program.

2024 Full Year Guidance

Any guidance that we provide is subject to change as a variety of factors can affect actual operating results. Certain of the factors that may impact our actual operating results are identified below in the safe harbor language included within Forward-Looking Statements of this press release.

Based on our second quarter results and our outlook for the remainder of the year, we are reaffirming guidance as provided in our first quarter 2024 update.

Total Revenue at the upper-end of the range of $865 million to $880 million

to Adjusted EBITDA at the upper-end of the range of $395 million to $405 million

to Adjusted EPS at the upper-end of the range of $1.15 to $1.20 ; and,

to ; and, Adjusted Free Cash Flow of $155 million to $165 million

to Net Leverage of approximately 2.0x

Underlying Assumptions for 2024 Full Year Guidance

Weighted average fully diluted share count expected to be approximately 168 million shares for the full year

Effective tax rate (including state taxes) is expected to be 30%; with approximately $55 million in total cash taxes expected to be paid in 2024. The effective tax rate for Non-GAAP adjustments is provided in the Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income and Calculation of Adjusted EPS

in total cash taxes expected to be paid in 2024. The effective tax rate for Non-GAAP adjustments is provided in the Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income and Calculation of Adjusted EPS Depreciation and amortization expense expected to be approximately $110 million for 2024

for 2024 Total interest expense, net expected to be approximately $80 million , of which approximately $75 million is expected to be net cash interest paid

, of which approximately is expected to be net cash interest paid Change in working capital (change in operating assets and liabilities) is expected to result in a use of cash of approximately $20 million for 2024, excluding the one-time $31.5 million PlusPass legal settlement costs

for 2024, excluding the one-time PlusPass legal settlement costs Capex of approximately $90 million

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility is a leading provider of smart mobility technology solutions that make transportation safer, smarter and more connected. We sit at the center of the mobility ecosystem, bringing together vehicles, hardware, software, data and people to enable safe, efficient solutions for customers globally. Our transportation safety systems and parking management solutions protect lives, improve urban and motorway mobility and support healthier communities. We also solve complex payment, utilization and compliance challenges for fleet owners and rental car companies. We are headquartered in Arizona, and operate in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. For more information, please visit www.verramobility.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which address our expected future business and financial performance, and may contain words such as "goal," "target," "future," "estimate," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "project," "may," "should," "will" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the changes and trends in the market for our products and services, expected operating results and metrics, such as revenue growth, expansion plans and opportunities, 2024 full year guidance, including expected total revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EPS, Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Net Leverage, and the underlying assumptions for the 2024 full year guidance, including expected weighted average fully-diluted share count, effective tax rate and cash taxes, expected depreciation and amortization, expected interest expense, net and total net cash interest, expected change in working capital and expected purchases of installation and service parts and property and equipment. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated. These factors include, but are not limited to, customer concentration in our Commercial Services and Government Solutions segments; risks and uncertainties related to our government contracts, including legislative changes, termination rights, delays in payments, audits and investigations; decreases in the prevalence or political acceptance of, or an increase in governmental restrictions regarding, automated and other similar methods of photo enforcement, parking solutions or the use of tolling; our ability to successfully implement our acquisition strategy or integrate acquisitions; failure in or breaches of our networks or systems, including as a result of cyber-attacks or other incidents; risks and uncertainties related to our international operations/our ability to develop and successfully market new products and technologies into new markets; our failure to acquire necessary intellectual property or adequately protect our intellectual property; our ability to manage our substantial level of indebtedness; our ability to maintain an effective system of internal controls, including our ability to remedy our material weakness on a timely basis; our ability to properly perform under our contracts and otherwise satisfy our customers; decreased interest in outsourcing from our customers; our ability to keep up with technological developments and changing customer preferences; our ability to compete in a highly competitive and rapidly evolving market; risks and uncertainties related to our share repurchase program; risks and uncertainties related to litigation, disputes and regulatory investigations; our reliance on specialized third-party vendors and service providers; and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in documents we filed or will file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). In addition, no assurance can be given that any plan, initiative, projection, goal, commitment, expectation, or prospect set forth in this release can or will be achieved. This press release should be read in conjunction with the information included in our other press releases, reports and other filings with the SEC. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in our SEC filings, including our 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the second quarter of 2024. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and except to the extent required by applicable law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events and developments or otherwise. Understanding the information contained in these filings is important in order to fully understand our reported financial results and our business outlook for future periods.

Additional Information

We periodically provide information for investors on our corporate website, www.verramobility.com , and our investor relations website, ir.verramobility.com .

We intend to use our website including our quarterly earnings presentation as a means of disclosing material non-public information, additional financial and operating metrics and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor our website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to disclosing financial results that are determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), we also disclose certain non-GAAP financial information in this press release. These financial measures are not recognized measures under GAAP and are not intended to be, and should not be, considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow, Adjusted Free Cash Flow, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EPS, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Net Debt, and Net Leverage are non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC rules. These non-GAAP financial measures may be determined or calculated differently by other companies. As a result, they may not be comparable to similarly titled performance measures presented by other companies. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measurements to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measurements have been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release, and investors are encouraged to review the reconciliations.

We are not providing a quantitative reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EPS, or Adjusted Free Cash Flow which are included in our 2024 financial guidance above, in reliance on the "unreasonable efforts" exception for forward-looking non-GAAP measures set forth in SEC rules because certain financial information, the probable significance of which cannot be determined, is not available and cannot be reasonably estimated without unreasonable effort and expense. In this regard, we are unable to provide a reconciliation of forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP net income as well as Adjusted EPS to net income per share, due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliation. Due to the uncertainty of estimates and assumptions used in preparing forward-looking non-GAAP measures, we caution investors that actual results could differ materially from these non-GAAP financial projections.

We use the non-GAAP metrics EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow, Adjusted Free Cash Flow, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EPS, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Net Debt, and Net Leverage to measure our performance from period to period, to evaluate and fund incentive compensation programs and to compare our results to those of our competitors. In addition, we also believe that these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to investors regarding financial and business trends related to our results of operations and that when non-GAAP financial information is viewed with GAAP financial information, investors are provided with a more meaningful understanding of our ongoing operating performance, liquidity and leverage relative to other periods. These non-GAAP measures have certain limitations as analytical tools and should not be used as substitutes for net income, cash flows from operations, earnings per share, other consolidated income, cash flow or debt data prepared in accordance with GAAP.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

We define "EBITDA" as net income adjusted to exclude interest expense, net, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. "Adjusted EBITDA" further excludes certain non-cash expenses and other transactions that management believes are not indicative of our ongoing operating performance. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, as defined, exclude some but not all items that affect our cash flow from operating activities.

Free Cash Flow

We define "Free Cash Flow" as cash flow from operations less capital expenditures.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow

We define "Adjusted Free Cash Flow" as Free Cash Flow which further excludes certain one-time and non-recurring items.

Adjusted Net Income

We define "Adjusted Net Income" as net income adjusted to exclude amortization of intangibles and certain non-cash or non-recurring expenses.

Adjusted EPS

We define "Adjusted EPS" as Adjusted Net Income divided by the diluted weighted average shares for the period.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

We define "Adjusted EBITDA Margin" as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue.

Net Debt

We define "Net Debt" as total long-term debt (including current portion of long-term debt) excluding original issue discounts and unamortized deferred financing costs, less cash and cash equivalents.

Net Leverage

We define "Net Leverage" as Net Debt divided by the trailing twelve months Adjusted EBITDA as of the current quarter-end.

VERRA MOBILITY CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)





(In thousands, except per share data)

June 30,

2024



December 31,

2023

Assets











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 122,020



$ 136,309

Restricted cash



3,378





3,413

Accounts receivable (net of allowance for credit losses of $21.6 million and

$18.5 million at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively)



210,207





197,824

Unbilled receivables



44,151





37,065

Inventory



17,165





17,966

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



52,721





46,961

Total current assets



449,642





439,538

Installation and service parts, net



23,347





22,895

Property and equipment, net



133,314





123,248

Operating lease assets



30,346





33,523

Intangible assets, net



266,971





301,025

Goodwill



834,745





835,835

Other non-current assets



34,632





33,919

Total assets

$ 1,772,997



$ 1,789,983

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity











Current liabilities:











Accounts payable

$ 84,888



$ 78,749

Deferred revenue



26,402





28,788

Accrued liabilities



58,911





93,119

Tax receivable agreement liability, current portion



5,098





5,098

Current portion of long-term debt



—





9,019

Total current liabilities



175,299





214,773

Long-term debt, net of current portion



1,036,338





1,029,113

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion



26,666





29,124

Tax receivable agreement liability, net of current portion



48,369





48,369

Asset retirement obligations



15,258





14,580

Deferred tax liabilities, net



16,835





18,360

Other long-term liabilities



15,605





14,197

Total liabilities



1,334,370





1,368,516

Commitments and contingencies











Stockholders' equity











Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value



—





—

Common stock, $0.0001 par value



16





17

Additional paid-in capital



556,494





557,513

Accumulated deficit



(105,881)





(125,887)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(12,002)





(10,176)

Total stockholders' equity



438,627





421,467

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,772,997



$ 1,789,983



VERRA MOBILITY CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,

(In thousands, except per share data)

2024



2023



2024



2023

Service revenue

$ 212,017



$ 196,050



$ 414,738



$ 380,748

Product sales



10,409





8,411





17,418





15,616

Total revenue



222,426





204,461





432,156





396,364

Cost of service revenue, excluding depreciation and

amortization



4,641





4,338





8,946





8,568

Cost of product sales



7,848





5,962





13,134





11,345

Operating expenses



74,903





65,657





145,543





127,500

Selling, general and administrative expenses



46,343





43,205





94,514





83,218

Depreciation, amortization and (gain) loss on disposal of

assets, net



27,522





29,088





54,497





59,421

Total costs and expenses



161,257





148,250





316,634





290,052

Income from operations



61,169





56,211





115,522





106,312

Interest expense, net



18,845





22,771





38,480





45,458

Change in fair value of private placement warrants



—





10,918





—





25,519

Gain on interest rate swap



(23)





(4,805)





(419)





(2,007)

Loss on extinguishment of debt



—





209





595





1,558

Other income, net



(5,245)





(4,512)





(9,698)





(8,268)

Total other expenses



13,577





24,581





28,958





62,260

Income before income taxes



47,592





31,630





86,564





44,052

Income tax provision



13,369





12,522





23,192





20,367

Net income

$ 34,223



$ 19,108



$ 63,372



$ 23,685

Other comprehensive income (loss):























Change in foreign currency translation adjustment



1,434





718





(1,826)





628

Total comprehensive income

$ 35,657



$ 19,826



$ 61,546



$ 24,313

Net income per share:























Basic

$ 0.21



$ 0.13



$ 0.38



$ 0.16

Diluted

$ 0.20



$ 0.13



$ 0.38



$ 0.16

Weighted average shares outstanding:























Basic



166,064





151,132





166,152





150,151

Diluted



168,615





152,590





168,670





151,586



VERRA MOBILITY CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended June 30,

($ in thousands)

2024



2023

Cash Flows from Operating Activities:











Net income

$ 34,223



$ 19,108

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization



27,465





28,996

Amortization of deferred financing costs and discounts



1,033





1,192

Change in fair value of private placement warrants



—





10,918

Change in fair value of interest rate swap



249





(5,115)

Loss on extinguishment of debt



—





209

Credit loss expense



4,059





3,259

Deferred income taxes



(1,395)





(2,484)

Stock-based compensation



6,590





4,525

Other



146





126

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:











Accounts receivable



(32,191)





(4,849)

Unbilled receivables



(730)





(2,656)

Inventory



174





(235)

Prepaid expenses and other assets



(9,757)





(3,232)

Deferred revenue



1,623





5,673

Accounts payable and other current liabilities



9,613





13,181

Other liabilities



(1,066)





(5,906)

Net cash provided by operating activities



40,036





62,710

Cash Flows from Investing Activities:











Cash receipts (payments) for interest rate swap



272





(310)

Purchases of installation and service parts and property and equipment



(14,054)





(11,726)

Cash proceeds from the sale of assets



42





95

Net cash used in investing activities



(13,740)





(11,941)

Cash Flows from Financing Activities:











Repayment of long-term debt



(2,254)





(12,254)

Payment of debt issuance costs



(117)





(148)

Proceeds from the exercise of warrants



—





105,750

Share repurchases and retirement



(51,500)





—

Proceeds from the exercise of stock options



285





1,689

Payment of employee tax withholding related to RSUs and PSUs vesting



(1,050)





(502)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities



(54,636)





94,535

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents



510





378

Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



(27,830)





145,682

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of period



153,228





67,817

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of period

$ 125,398



$ 213,499



VERRA MOBILITY CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)



Six Months Ended June 30,

($ in thousands)

2024



2023

Cash Flows from Operating Activities:











Net income

$ 63,372



$ 23,685

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization



54,351





59,305

Amortization of deferred financing costs and discounts



2,394





2,469

Change in fair value of private placement warrants



—





25,519

Change in fair value of interest rate swap



147





(3,563)

Loss on extinguishment of debt



595





1,558

Credit loss expense



9,306





4,956

Deferred income taxes



(699)





(4,733)

Stock-based compensation



12,148





7,903

Other



465





134

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:











Accounts receivable



(21,968)





(21,071)

Unbilled receivables



(7,231)





(6,120)

Inventory



653





(55)

Prepaid expenses and other assets



(4,192)





3,000

Deferred revenue



(2,208)





5,768

Accounts payable and other current liabilities



(31,170)





8,890

Other liabilities



(1,595)





282

Net cash provided by operating activities



74,368





107,927

Cash Flows from Investing Activities:











Cash receipts (payments) for interest rate swap



566





(1,556)

Purchases of installation and service parts and property and equipment



(28,333)





(30,098)

Cash proceeds from the sale of assets



90





129

Net cash used in investing activities



(27,677)





(31,525)

Cash Flows from Financing Activities:











Repayment of long-term debt



(4,509)





(77,009)

Payment of debt issuance costs



(224)





(192)

Proceeds from the exercise of warrants



—





105,750

Share repurchases and retirement



(51,500)





—

Proceeds from the exercise of stock options



974





2,388

Payment of employee tax withholding related to RSUs and PSUs vesting



(5,658)





(3,028)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities



(60,917)





27,909

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents



(98)





73

Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



(14,324)





104,384

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of period



139,722





109,115

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of period

$ 125,398



$ 213,499



VERRA MOBILITY CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,

($ in thousands)

2024



2023



2024



2023

Net income

$ 34,223



$ 19,108



$ 63,372



$ 23,685

Interest expense, net



18,845





22,771





38,480





45,458

Income tax provision



13,369





12,522





23,192





20,367

Depreciation and amortization



27,465





28,996





54,351





59,305

EBITDA



93,902





83,397





179,395





148,815

Transaction and other related expenses



113





64





1,641





332

Transformation expenses



1,569





665





1,569





724

Change in fair value of private placement warrants (i)



—





10,918





—





25,519

Gain on interest rate swap (ii)



(23)





(4,805)





(419)





(2,007)

Loss on extinguishment of debt (iii)



—





209





595





1,558

Stock-based compensation (iv)



6,590





4,525





12,148





7,903

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 102,151



$ 94,973



$ 194,929



$ 182,844



























Adjusted EBITDA Margin



46 %



46 %



45 %



46 %





(i) This related to adjustments to the private placement warrants liability from the re-measurement to fair value at the end of the reporting period. (ii) Gain on interest rate swap is associated with the derivative instrument re-measured to fair value at the end of each reporting period offset by the related monthly cash receipts/payments. (iii) Loss on extinguishment of debt consists of the write-off of pre-existing original issue discounts and deferred financing costs associated with the refinancing of our debt for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and the early repayment of debt for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023. (iv) Stock-based compensation represents the non-cash charge related to the issuance of awards under the Verra Mobility Corporation 2018 Equity Incentive Plan.

RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO ADJUSTED FREE

CASH FLOW (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,

($ in thousands)

2024



2023



2024



2023

Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 40,036



$ 62,710



$ 74,368



$ 107,927

Purchases of installation and service parts and property

and equipment



(14,054)





(11,726)





(28,333)





(30,098)

Free Cash Flow



25,982





50,984





46,035





77,829

Legal settlement



—





—





31,500





—

Income tax effect on adjustment (1)



—





—





(9,450)





—

Adjusted Free Cash Flow

$ 25,982



$ 50,984



$ 68,085



$ 77,829







(1) The annual estimated effective tax rate to calculate the income tax effect on the legal settlement adjustment is 30.0%.

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND CALCULATION OF

ADJUSTED EPS (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,

(In thousands, except per share data)

2024



2023



2024



2023

Net income

$ 34,223



$ 19,108



$ 63,372



$ 23,685

Amortization of intangibles



16,741





20,034





33,486





42,002

Transaction and other related expenses



113





64





1,641





332

Transformation expenses



1,569





665





1,569





724

Change in fair value of private placement warrants



—





10,918





—





25,519

Change in fair value of interest rate swap



249





(5,115)





147





(3,563)

Loss on extinguishment of debt



—





209





595





1,558

Stock-based compensation



6,590





4,525





12,148





7,903

Total adjustments before income tax effect



25,262





31,300





49,586





74,475

Income tax effect on adjustments



(7,579)





(6,253)





(14,697)





(14,693)

Total adjustments after income tax effect



17,683





25,047





34,889





59,782

Adjusted Net Income

$ 51,906



$ 44,155



$ 98,261



$ 83,467



























Adjusted EPS

$ 0.31



$ 0.29



$ 0.58



$ 0.55

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding



168,615





152,590





168,670





151,586

Annual estimated effective income tax rate (1)



30 %



31 %



30 %



31 %





(1) The annual estimated effective tax rate used above excludes discrete items as they do not impact taxable income. This rate differs from the period-to-date effective tax rate used on our condensed consolidated statements of operations which includes the discrete items.

RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL LONG-TERM DEBT TO NET DEBT AND NET LEVERAGE (Unaudited)

($ in thousands)

June 30,

2024



December 31,

2023

Total long-term debt, net of current portion

$ 1,036,338



$ 1,029,113

Current portion of long-term debt



—





9,019

Total long-term debt



1,036,338





1,038,132

Original issue discounts



2,963





3,646

Unamortized deferred financing costs



10,777





12,809

Total long-term debt, excluding original issue discounts and

unamortized deferred financing costs



1,050,078





1,054,587

Cash and cash equivalents



(122,020)





(136,309)

Net Debt

$ 928,058



$ 918,278















Net Leverage

2.4x



2.5x

Trailing twelve months adjusted EBITDA



383,587





371,502



