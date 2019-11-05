Verra Mobility Announces Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Total revenue of $128.2 million

Net income of $17.8 million, Adjusted EBITDA of $70.8 million

Generated year-to-date cash flow from operations of $95.6 million

Verra Mobility

Nov 05, 2019, 06:00 ET

MESA, Ariz., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Verra Mobility (NASDAQ: VRRM), a leading provider of smart mobility technology solutions, announced today financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

"We are very pleased with the company's performance in the third quarter, with financial results that exceeded expectations across the organization," said David Roberts, Chief Executive Officer, Verra Mobility. "A year ago, Verra Mobility went public, and we've had a phenomenal first year. We grew our Commercial Services segment by growth in tolling usage while continuing our focus on European expansion and the Government Solutions segment by implementing smart city innovation initiatives like New York City's school zone expansion. All these efforts are increasing the company's value proposition to its customers."

Third Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue: Total revenue for the third quarter of 2019 was $128.2 million, up 19.2% compared to $107.6 million for the third quarter of 2018. Within total revenue, service revenue was $110.8 million and product revenue contributed $17.5 million.
  • Net income: Net income for the third quarter of 2019 was $17.8 million, or $0.11 per share, based on 163.7 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding. Net income for the comparable 2018 period was $6.5 million, or $0.09 per share, based on 72.9 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA was $70.8 million for the third quarter of 2019, up 14.4% compared to $61.9 million in the third quarter of 2018.

Year-To-Date 2019 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue: Total revenue for year-to-date 2019 was $336.3 million, up 22.3% compared to $275.0 million for the year-to-date 2018 period. Within total revenue, service revenue was $311.9 million and product revenue was $24.4 million.
  • Net income (loss): Net income for year-to-date 2019 was $24.2 million, or $0.15 per share, based on 160.7 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding. During the year-to-date 2018 period, we had a net loss of $20.4 million, or $0.29 per share, based on 69.3 million weighted average shares outstanding.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA was $181.8 million for year-to-date 2019, up 20.9% compared to $150.3 million for year-to-date 2018.

The Company reports its results of operations based on two operating segments:

Commercial Services delivers market-leading automated toll and violations management and title and registration solutions to rental car companies, fleet management companies and other large fleet owners.

Government Solutions delivers market-leading automated safety solutions to municipalities and school districts, including services and technology that enable photo enforcement related to red-light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.  

Third Quarter 2019 Segment Detail

  • Commercial Services segment generated total revenue of $77.6 million growing 8% over the same period in 2018. Segment profit margins continue to be strong at 65.8% for 2019 and 68.7% for the 2018 period.
  • Government Solutions segment generated total revenue of $50.6 million growing 42% over the same period in 2018. The growth in this segment is driven by product sales in the current period which totaled $17.5 million. Segment profit was $19.8 million, a 58% increase from $12.5 million in the prior year. Segment margin was 39.1% in 2019 compared to 35.2% for the prior year period.

Quarterly Conference Call

Verra Mobility will host a conference call and a live webcast to discuss financial results for investors and analysts at 6:00 a.m. Mountain Time (8:00 a.m. Eastern Time) on November 5, 2019. To access the conference call, dial (877) 407-0784 for the United States or Canada and (201) 689-8560 for international callers with conference ID #13695024. The webcast will be available live in the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website at http://ir.verramobility.com. An audio replay of the call will also be available until 9:59 p.m. Mountain Time (11:59 p.m. Eastern Time) on November 19, 2019, by dialing (844) 512-2921 for the United States or Canada and (412) 317-6671 for international callers, and entering passcode #13695024. In addition, an archived webcast will be available in the "News & Events" section of the Investor Relations page of the Company's website at http://ir.verramobility.com.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility is committed to developing and using the latest in technology and data intelligence to help make transportation safer and easier. As a global company, Verra Mobility sits at the center of the mobility ecosystem – one that brings together vehicles, devices, information, and people to solve complex challenges faced by our customers and the constituencies they serve.

Verra Mobility serves the world's largest commercial fleets and rental car companies to manage tolling transactions and violations for millions of vehicles. As a leading provider of connected systems, Verra Mobility processes millions of transactions each year through connectivity with more than 50 individual tolling authorities and more than 400 issuing authorities. Verra Mobility also fosters the development of safe cities, partnering with law enforcement agencies, transportation departments and school districts across North America operating thousands of red-light, speed, bus lane and school bus stop arm safety cameras. Arizona-based Verra Mobility operates in more than 15 countries. For more information, visit www.verramobility.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which address the Company's expected future business and financial performance, and may contain words such as "goal," "target," "future," "estimate," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "project," "may," "should," "will" or similar expressions. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding the benefits of the Company's strategic acquisitions, changes in the market for our products and services, expected operating results, such as revenue growth, expansion plans and opportunities, and earnings guidance related to 2019 financial and operational metrics. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated. Risks and uncertainties that may affect future results include those that are described from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which are available on the Company's Investor Relations website, http://ir.verramobility.com, and on the SEC website, www.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements represent the judgment of the Company, as of the date of this release, and Verra Mobility disclaims any intent or obligation to update forward-looking statements. This press release should be read in conjunction with the information included in the Company's other press releases, reports and other filings with the SEC. Understanding the information contained in these filings is important in order to fully understand the Company's reported financial results and our business outlook for future periods.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to disclosing financial results that are determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the Company also discloses certain non-GAAP financial information in this press release. These financial measures are not recognized measures under GAAP and are not intended to be and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Free Cash Flow, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC rules. This non-GAAP financial information may be determined or calculated differently by other companies. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measurements to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measurements have been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release, and investors are encouraged to review the reconciliations.

VERRA MOBILITY CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

($ in thousands except per share data)

September 30,

2019

December 31,

2018

Assets




Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$

135,564

$

65,048

Restricted cash

2,156

2,033

Accounts receivable, net

108,682

87,511

Unbilled receivables

15,073

12,956

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

26,623

17,600

Total current assets

288,098

185,148

Installation and service parts, net

7,936

9,282

Property and equipment, net

69,481

69,243

Intangible assets, net

444,506

514,542

Goodwill

563,452

564,723

Other non-current assets

2,386

1,845

Total assets

$

1,375,859

$

1,344,783

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity




Current liabilities:




Accounts payable

$

57,194

$

45,188

Accrued liabilities

24,020

14,444

Current portion of long-term debt

9,104

9,104

Total current liabilities

90,318

68,736

Long-term debt, net of current portion and deferred financing costs

858,189

860,249

Other long-term liabilities

2,872

3,369

Payable related to tax receivable agreement

66,097

69,996

Asset retirement obligation

6,740

6,750

Deferred tax liabilities

24,052

33,627

Total liabilities

1,048,268

1,042,727

Commitments and contingencies




Stockholders' equity




Preferred stock, $.0001 par value



Common stock, $.0001 par value

16

16

Common stock contingent consideration

54,862

73,150

Additional paid-in capital

369,670

348,017

Accumulated deficit

(89,400)

(113,306)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(7,557)

(5,821)

Total stockholders' equity

327,591

302,056

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

1,375,859

$

1,344,783

VERRA MOBILITY CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

(In thousands, except per share data)

2019

2018

2019

2018

Service revenue

$

110,757

$

105,203

$

311,884

$

271,253

Product sales

17,483

2,399

24,392

3,787

Total revenue

128,240

107,602

336,276

275,040

Cost of service revenue

1,388

1,735

4,390

4,217

Cost of product sales

7,238

1,375

10,432

2,425

Operating expenses

32,965

27,820

94,098

80,301

Selling, general and administrative expenses

21,293

21,687

62,709

82,551

Depreciation, amortization and (gain) loss on disposal of assets, net

28,697

28,790

86,488

74,830

Impairment of property and equipment





5,898

Total costs and expenses

91,581

81,407

264,015

244,324

Income from operations

36,659

26,195

72,261

30,716

Interest expense, net

14,932

20,312

46,621

52,538

Loss on extinguishment of debt







10,151

Other income, net

(2,727)

(2,942)

(8,279)

(7,001)

Total other expenses

12,205

17,370

38,342

55,688

Income (loss) before income tax provision (benefit)

24,454

8,825

33,919

(24,972)

Income tax provision (benefit)

6,702

2,312

9,756

(4,532)

Net income (loss)

$

17,752

$

6,513

$

24,163

$

(20,440)

Other comprehensive income (loss):










Foreign currency translation adjustment

(1,664)

(728)

(1,736)

(4,440)

Total comprehensive income (loss)

$

16,088

$

5,785

$

22,427

$

(24,880)

Earnings (loss) per share:










Basic weighted average shares outstanding

158,610

72,904

157,514

69,334

Basic earnings (loss) per share

$

0.11

$

0.09

$

0.15

$

(0.29)

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

163,705

72,904

160,723

69,334

Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$

0.11

$

0.09

$

0.15

$

(0.29)

VERRA MOBILITY CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)


Nine Months Ended September 30,

($ in thousands)

2019

2018

Cash Flows from Operating Activities:




Net income (loss)

$

24,163

$

(20,440)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:




Depreciation and amortization

86,501

74,839

Amortization of deferred financing costs and discounts

5,066

6,933

Impairment of property and equipment

5,898

Bad debt expense

5,347

4,355

Deferred income taxes

(9,426)

(16,514)

Stock-based compensation

7,426

Loss on extinguishment of debt



10,151

Installation and service parts expense

1,055

432

Accretion expense

269

292

Write-downs of installation and service parts and (gain) on disposal of assets

(13)

(9)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:




Accounts receivable, net

(26,353)

(10,703)

Unbilled receivables

(2,117)

(7,744)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(8,971)

3,751

Other assets

(541)

(1,305)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

12,258

1,651

Other liabilities

(4,976)

365

Net cash provided by operating activities

95,586

46,054

Cash Flows from Investing Activities:




Acquisition of businesses, net of cash and restricted cash acquired



(525,362)

Purchases of installation and service parts and property and equipment

(17,492)

(19,622)

Cash proceeds from the sale of assets

14

5

Net cash used in investing activities

(17,478)

(544,979)

Cash Flows from Financing Activities:




Borrowings on revolver



468

Repayment on revolver



(468)

Borrowings of long-term debt



1,033,800

Repayment of long-term debt

(6,827)

(452,575)

Payment of debt issuance costs

(299)

(30,352)

Payment of debt extinguishment costs



(8,187)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(7,126)

542,686

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(343)

(594)

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

70,639

43,167

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of period

67,081

10,509

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of period

$

137,720

$

53,676

VERRA MOBILITY CORPORATION

QUARTERLY RESULTS AND ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION

(Unaudited)


Q3 2018

Q3 2019

($ in thousands)

As Reported

As Reported

Service revenue

$

105,203

$

110,757

Product sales

2,399


17,483

Total revenue

107,602


128,240

Cost of service revenue

1,735


1,388

Cost of product sales

1,375


7,238

Operating expenses

27,820


32,965

Selling, general and administrative expenses

21,687


21,293

Depreciation, amortization, and (gain) loss on disposal of assets, net

28,790


28,697

Total costs and expenses

81,407


91,581

Income from operations

26,195


36,659

Interest expense, net

20,312


14,932

Other income, net

(2,942)


(2,727)

Total other expenses

17,370


12,205

Income before income tax provision

8,825


24,454

Income tax provision

2,312


6,702

Net income

$

6,513

$

17,752








Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation






Net income

$

6,513

$

17,752

Interest expense, net

20,312


14,932

Income tax provision

2,312


6,702

Depreciation and amortization

28,792


28,697

EBITDA

57,929


68,083

Transaction and other related expenses (i)

1,669


287

Transformation expenses (ii)

905



Sponsor fees and expenses (iii)

1,433



Stock-based compensation (iv)




2,471

Adjusted EBITDA

$

61,936

$

70,841

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

57.6

%

55.2

%


(i)

In Q3 2018, costs incurred related to professional fees and other expenses. In Q3 2019, costs incurred related to transaction expenses.

(ii)

One-time costs related to optimizing the expense structure and defining our growth strategy.

(iii)

Sponsor management fees paid to Platinum Equity Advisors, LLC.

(iv)

Non-cash stock based compensation.

VERRA MOBILITY CORPORATION

CALCULATION OF PRO FORMA INFORMATION AND ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION

(Unaudited)


Year-to-Date








Year-to-Date

Year-to-Date

Q3 2018

Pro Forma

Q3 2018

Q3 2019

($ in thousands)

As Reported

HTA

EPC

Consolidated

As Reported

Service revenue

$

271,253

$

15,828

$

2,954

$

290,035

$

311,884

Product sales

3,787







3,787


24,392

Total revenue

275,040


15,828

2,954


293,822


336,276

Cost of service revenue

4,217




361


4,578


4,390

Cost of product sales

2,425







2,425


10,432

Operating expenses

80,301


4,362

810


85,473


94,098

Selling, general and administrative expenses

82,551


12,270

610


95,431


62,709

Depreciation, amortization, and (gain) loss on disposal of assets, net

74,830


398

27


75,255


86,488

Impairment of property and equipment












5,898

Total costs and expenses

244,324


17,030

1,808


263,162


264,015

Income (loss) from operations

30,716


(1,202)

1,146


30,660


72,261

Interest expense, net

52,538


33




52,571


46,621

Loss on extinguishment of debt

10,151







10,151



Other income, net

(7,001)




(6)


(7,007)


(8,279)

Total other expenses (income)

55,688


33

(6)


55,715


38,342

(Loss) income before income tax (benefit) provision

(24,972)


(1,235)

1,152


(25,055)


33,919

Income tax (benefit) provision

(4,532)


10

238


(4,284)


9,756

Net (loss) income

$

(20,440)

$

(1,245)

$

914

$

(20,771)

$

24,163



















Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

















Net (loss) income

$

(20,440)

$

(1,245)

$

914

$

(20,771)

$

24,163

Interest expense, net

52,538


33




52,571


46,621

Income tax (benefit) provision

(4,532)


10

238


(4,284)


9,756

Depreciation and amortization

74,839


398

27


75,264


86,501

EBITDA

102,405


(804)

1,179


102,780


167,041

Transaction and other related expenses (i)

25,589


11,467




37,056


1,422

Transformation expenses (ii)

8,038







8,038



Impairment of property and equipment (iii)












5,898

Loss on extinguishment of debt (iv)

10,151







10,151



Sponsor fees and expenses (v)

4,133







4,133



Stock-based compensation (vi)












7,426

Adjusted EBITDA

$

150,316

$

10,663

$

1,179

$

162,158

$

181,787

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

54.7

%

67.4

%

39.9

%

55.2

%

54.1

%


(i)

For the 2018 period, these represent adjustments to add back deal fees incurred in relation to the Company's acquisition by Greenlight Acquisition Corporation in May 2017 and our acquisitions of HTA and EPC. It primarily consists of acquisition services to Platinum Equity Advisors, LLC, professional fees and other expenses. For the 2019 period, these related to secondary offering costs incurred by us for PE Greenlight Holdings, LLC and transaction expenses.

(ii)

One-time costs related to optimizing the expense structure and defining our growth strategy.

(iii)

This represents an impairment charge on fixed assets.

(iv)

Costs incurred to refinance the Company's credit facility and term loans. It includes prepayment penalties, the write-off of deferred financing costs, lender fees and third-party costs to issue the new debt.

(v)

Sponsor management fees paid to Platinum Equity Advisors, LLC.

(vi)

Non-cash stock based compensation.

VERRA MOBILITY CORPORATION

FREE CASH FLOW

(Unaudited)


Nine Months Ended September 30,

($ in thousands)

2019

2018

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

95,586

$

46,054

Purchases of installation and service parts and property and equipment

(17,492)

(19,622)

Free cash flow

$

78,094

$

26,432

ADJUSTED EPS - QUARTERLY

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)

Q1 2018

Q2 2018

Q3 2018

Q4 2018

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Net (loss) income

$

(22,158)

$

(4,795)

$

6,513

$

(37,955)

$

2,820

$

3,591

$

17,752

Amortization of intangibles

12,346

22,188

23,133

23,131


23,131

23,131

23,131

Transaction and other related expenses

18,103

5,816

1,669

30,855




1,135

287

Transformation expenses

1,740

5,393

905

728






Impairment of property and equipment












5,898

Loss on extinguishment of debt

10,151





16,335






Sponsor fees and expenses

1,358

1,343

1,433

1,249






Stock-based compensation







2,272


2,143

2,812

2,471

Total adjustments

43,698

34,740

27,140

74,570


25,274

32,976

25,889

Income tax effect on adjustments

(10,040)

(1,616)

(7,110)

(17,581)


(8,058)

(10,738)

(7,095)

Total adjustments after income tax effect

33,658

33,124

20,030

56,989


17,216

22,238

18,794

Adjusted Net Income

$

11,500

$

28,329

$

26,543

$

19,034

$

20,036

$

25,829

$

36,546












































Weighted average shares - basic

62,501

72,484

72,904

140,691


156,057

157,846

158,610

Adjusted net income per common share - basic

$

0.18

$

0.39

$

0.36

$

0.14

$

0.13