Verra Mobility Announces Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

MESA, Ariz., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Verra Mobility (NASDAQ: VRRM), a leading provider of smart mobility technology solutions, announced today financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

"We are very pleased with the company's performance in the third quarter, with financial results that exceeded expectations across the organization," said David Roberts, Chief Executive Officer, Verra Mobility. "A year ago, Verra Mobility went public, and we've had a phenomenal first year. We grew our Commercial Services segment by growth in tolling usage while continuing our focus on European expansion and the Government Solutions segment by implementing smart city innovation initiatives like New York City's school zone expansion. All these efforts are increasing the company's value proposition to its customers."

Third Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights

Revenue : Total revenue for the third quarter of 2019 was $128.2 million , up 19.2% compared to $107.6 million for the third quarter of 2018. Within total revenue, service revenue was $110.8 million and product revenue contributed $17.5 million .

: Total revenue for the third quarter of 2019 was , up 19.2% compared to for the third quarter of 2018. Within total revenue, service revenue was and product revenue contributed . Net income: Net income for the third quarter of 2019 was $17.8 million , or $0.11 per share, based on 163.7 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding. Net income for the comparable 2018 period was $6.5 million , or $0.09 per share, based on 72.9 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding.

Net income for the third quarter of 2019 was , or per share, based on 163.7 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding. Net income for the comparable 2018 period was , or per share, based on 72.9 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding. Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA was $70.8 million for the third quarter of 2019, up 14.4% compared to $61.9 million in the third quarter of 2018.

Year-To-Date 2019 Financial Highlights

Revenue : Total revenue for year-to-date 2019 was $336.3 million , up 22.3% compared to $275.0 million for the year-to-date 2018 period. Within total revenue, service revenue was $311.9 million and product revenue was $24.4 million .

: Total revenue for year-to-date 2019 was , up 22.3% compared to for the year-to-date 2018 period. Within total revenue, service revenue was and product revenue was . Net income (loss): Net income for year-to-date 2019 was $24.2 million , or $0.15 per share, based on 160.7 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding. During the year-to-date 2018 period, we had a net loss of $20.4 million , or $0.29 per share, based on 69.3 million weighted average shares outstanding.

Net income for year-to-date 2019 was , or per share, based on 160.7 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding. During the year-to-date 2018 period, we had a net loss of , or per share, based on 69.3 million weighted average shares outstanding. Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA was $181.8 million for year-to-date 2019, up 20.9% compared to $150.3 million for year-to-date 2018.

The Company reports its results of operations based on two operating segments:

Commercial Services delivers market-leading automated toll and violations management and title and registration solutions to rental car companies, fleet management companies and other large fleet owners.

Government Solutions delivers market-leading automated safety solutions to municipalities and school districts, including services and technology that enable photo enforcement related to red-light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

Third Quarter 2019 Segment Detail

Commercial Services segment generated total revenue of $77.6 million growing 8% over the same period in 2018. Segment profit margins continue to be strong at 65.8% for 2019 and 68.7% for the 2018 period.

growing 8% over the same period in 2018. Segment profit margins continue to be strong at 65.8% for 2019 and 68.7% for the 2018 period. Government Solutions segment generated total revenue of $50.6 million growing 42% over the same period in 2018. The growth in this segment is driven by product sales in the current period which totaled $17.5 million . Segment profit was $19.8 million , a 58% increase from $12.5 million in the prior year. Segment margin was 39.1% in 2019 compared to 35.2% for the prior year period.

Quarterly Conference Call

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility is committed to developing and using the latest in technology and data intelligence to help make transportation safer and easier. As a global company, Verra Mobility sits at the center of the mobility ecosystem – one that brings together vehicles, devices, information, and people to solve complex challenges faced by our customers and the constituencies they serve.

Verra Mobility serves the world's largest commercial fleets and rental car companies to manage tolling transactions and violations for millions of vehicles. As a leading provider of connected systems, Verra Mobility processes millions of transactions each year through connectivity with more than 50 individual tolling authorities and more than 400 issuing authorities. Verra Mobility also fosters the development of safe cities, partnering with law enforcement agencies, transportation departments and school districts across North America operating thousands of red-light, speed, bus lane and school bus stop arm safety cameras. Arizona-based Verra Mobility operates in more than 15 countries. For more information, visit www.verramobility.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which address the Company's expected future business and financial performance, and may contain words such as "goal," "target," "future," "estimate," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "project," "may," "should," "will" or similar expressions. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding the benefits of the Company's strategic acquisitions, changes in the market for our products and services, expected operating results, such as revenue growth, expansion plans and opportunities, and earnings guidance related to 2019 financial and operational metrics.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to disclosing financial results that are determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the Company also discloses certain non-GAAP financial information in this press release. These financial measures are not recognized measures under GAAP and are not intended to be and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Free Cash Flow, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC rules. This non-GAAP financial information may be determined or calculated differently by other companies. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measurements to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measurements have been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release, and investors are encouraged to review the reconciliations.

VERRA MOBILITY CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

($ in thousands except per share data) September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018 Assets









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 135,564

$ 65,048 Restricted cash

2,156



2,033 Accounts receivable, net

108,682



87,511 Unbilled receivables

15,073



12,956 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

26,623



17,600 Total current assets

288,098



185,148 Installation and service parts, net

7,936



9,282 Property and equipment, net

69,481



69,243 Intangible assets, net

444,506



514,542 Goodwill

563,452



564,723 Other non-current assets

2,386



1,845 Total assets $ 1,375,859

$ 1,344,783 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity









Current liabilities:









Accounts payable $ 57,194

$ 45,188 Accrued liabilities

24,020



14,444 Current portion of long-term debt

9,104



9,104 Total current liabilities

90,318



68,736 Long-term debt, net of current portion and deferred financing costs

858,189



860,249 Other long-term liabilities

2,872



3,369 Payable related to tax receivable agreement

66,097



69,996 Asset retirement obligation

6,740



6,750 Deferred tax liabilities

24,052



33,627 Total liabilities

1,048,268



1,042,727 Commitments and contingencies









Stockholders' equity









Preferred stock, $.0001 par value

—



— Common stock, $.0001 par value

16



16 Common stock contingent consideration

54,862



73,150 Additional paid-in capital

369,670



348,017 Accumulated deficit

(89,400)



(113,306) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(7,557)



(5,821) Total stockholders' equity

327,591



302,056 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,375,859

$ 1,344,783

VERRA MOBILITY CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, (In thousands, except per share data) 2019

2018

2019

2018 Service revenue $ 110,757

$ 105,203

$ 311,884

$ 271,253 Product sales

17,483



2,399



24,392



3,787 Total revenue

128,240



107,602



336,276



275,040 Cost of service revenue

1,388



1,735



4,390



4,217 Cost of product sales

7,238



1,375



10,432



2,425 Operating expenses

32,965



27,820



94,098



80,301 Selling, general and administrative expenses

21,293



21,687



62,709



82,551 Depreciation, amortization and (gain) loss on disposal of assets, net

28,697



28,790



86,488



74,830 Impairment of property and equipment

—



—



5,898



— Total costs and expenses

91,581



81,407



264,015



244,324 Income from operations

36,659



26,195



72,261



30,716 Interest expense, net

14,932



20,312



46,621



52,538 Loss on extinguishment of debt

—



—



—



10,151 Other income, net

(2,727)



(2,942)



(8,279)



(7,001) Total other expenses

12,205



17,370



38,342



55,688 Income (loss) before income tax provision (benefit)

24,454



8,825



33,919



(24,972) Income tax provision (benefit)

6,702



2,312



9,756



(4,532) Net income (loss) $ 17,752

$ 6,513

$ 24,163

$ (20,440) Other comprehensive income (loss):





















Foreign currency translation adjustment

(1,664)



(728)



(1,736)



(4,440) Total comprehensive income (loss) $ 16,088

$ 5,785

$ 22,427

$ (24,880) Earnings (loss) per share:





















Basic weighted average shares outstanding

158,610



72,904



157,514



69,334 Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 0.11

$ 0.09

$ 0.15

$ (0.29) Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

163,705



72,904



160,723



69,334 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.11

$ 0.09

$ 0.15

$ (0.29)

VERRA MOBILITY CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended September 30, ($ in thousands) 2019

2018 Cash Flows from Operating Activities:









Net income (loss) $ 24,163

$ (20,440) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization

86,501



74,839 Amortization of deferred financing costs and discounts

5,066



6,933 Impairment of property and equipment

5,898



— Bad debt expense

5,347



4,355 Deferred income taxes

(9,426)



(16,514) Stock-based compensation

7,426



— Loss on extinguishment of debt

—



10,151 Installation and service parts expense

1,055



432 Accretion expense

269



292 Write-downs of installation and service parts and (gain) on disposal of assets

(13)



(9) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:









Accounts receivable, net

(26,353)



(10,703) Unbilled receivables

(2,117)



(7,744) Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(8,971)



3,751 Other assets

(541)



(1,305) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

12,258



1,651 Other liabilities

(4,976)



365 Net cash provided by operating activities

95,586



46,054 Cash Flows from Investing Activities:









Acquisition of businesses, net of cash and restricted cash acquired

—



(525,362) Purchases of installation and service parts and property and equipment

(17,492)



(19,622) Cash proceeds from the sale of assets

14



5 Net cash used in investing activities

(17,478)



(544,979) Cash Flows from Financing Activities:









Borrowings on revolver

—



468 Repayment on revolver

—



(468) Borrowings of long-term debt

—



1,033,800 Repayment of long-term debt

(6,827)



(452,575) Payment of debt issuance costs

(299)



(30,352) Payment of debt extinguishment costs

—



(8,187) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(7,126)



542,686 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(343)



(594) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

70,639



43,167 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of period

67,081



10,509 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of period $ 137,720

$ 53,676

VERRA MOBILITY CORPORATION QUARTERLY RESULTS AND ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)



Q3 2018



Q3 2019

($ in thousands) As Reported



As Reported

Service revenue $ 105,203



$ 110,757

Product sales

2,399





17,483

Total revenue

107,602





128,240

Cost of service revenue

1,735





1,388

Cost of product sales

1,375





7,238

Operating expenses

27,820





32,965

Selling, general and administrative expenses

21,687





21,293

Depreciation, amortization, and (gain) loss on disposal of assets, net

28,790





28,697

Total costs and expenses

81,407





91,581

Income from operations

26,195





36,659

Interest expense, net

20,312





14,932

Other income, net

(2,942)





(2,727)

Total other expenses

17,370





12,205

Income before income tax provision

8,825





24,454

Income tax provision

2,312





6,702

Net income $ 6,513



$ 17,752

















Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation













Net income $ 6,513



$ 17,752

Interest expense, net

20,312





14,932

Income tax provision

2,312





6,702

Depreciation and amortization

28,792





28,697

EBITDA

57,929





68,083

Transaction and other related expenses (i)

1,669





287

Transformation expenses (ii)

905





—

Sponsor fees and expenses (iii)

1,433





—

Stock-based compensation (iv)

—





2,471

Adjusted EBITDA $ 61,936



$ 70,841

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

57.6 %



55.2 %





(i) In Q3 2018, costs incurred related to professional fees and other expenses. In Q3 2019, costs incurred related to transaction expenses. (ii) One-time costs related to optimizing the expense structure and defining our growth strategy. (iii) Sponsor management fees paid to Platinum Equity Advisors, LLC. (iv) Non-cash stock based compensation.

VERRA MOBILITY CORPORATION CALCULATION OF PRO FORMA INFORMATION AND ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)



Year-to-Date

















Year-to-Date



Year-to-Date



Q3 2018



Pro Forma



Q3 2018



Q3 2019

($ in thousands) As Reported



HTA

EPC



Consolidated



As Reported

Service revenue $ 271,253



$ 15,828

$ 2,954



$ 290,035



$ 311,884

Product sales

3,787





—



—





3,787





24,392

Total revenue

275,040





15,828



2,954





293,822





336,276

Cost of service revenue

4,217





—



361





4,578





4,390

Cost of product sales

2,425





—



—





2,425





10,432

Operating expenses

80,301





4,362



810





85,473





94,098

Selling, general and administrative expenses

82,551





12,270



610





95,431





62,709

Depreciation, amortization, and (gain) loss on disposal of assets, net

74,830





398



27





75,255





86,488

Impairment of property and equipment

—





—



—





—





5,898

Total costs and expenses

244,324





17,030



1,808





263,162





264,015

Income (loss) from operations

30,716





(1,202)



1,146





30,660





72,261

Interest expense, net

52,538





33



—





52,571





46,621

Loss on extinguishment of debt

10,151





—



—





10,151





—

Other income, net

(7,001)





—



(6)





(7,007)





(8,279)

Total other expenses (income)

55,688





33



(6)





55,715





38,342

(Loss) income before income tax (benefit) provision

(24,972)





(1,235)



1,152





(25,055)





33,919

Income tax (benefit) provision

(4,532)





10



238





(4,284)





9,756

Net (loss) income $ (20,440)



$ (1,245)

$ 914



$ (20,771)



$ 24,163







































Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation



































Net (loss) income $ (20,440)



$ (1,245)

$ 914



$ (20,771)



$ 24,163

Interest expense, net

52,538





33



—





52,571





46,621

Income tax (benefit) provision

(4,532)





10



238





(4,284)





9,756

Depreciation and amortization

74,839





398



27





75,264





86,501

EBITDA

102,405





(804)



1,179





102,780





167,041

Transaction and other related expenses (i)

25,589





11,467



—





37,056





1,422

Transformation expenses (ii)

8,038





—



—





8,038





—

Impairment of property and equipment (iii)

—





—



—





—





5,898

Loss on extinguishment of debt (iv)

10,151





—



—





10,151





—

Sponsor fees and expenses (v)

4,133





—



—





4,133





—

Stock-based compensation (vi)

—





—



—





—





7,426

Adjusted EBITDA $ 150,316



$ 10,663

$ 1,179



$ 162,158



$ 181,787

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

54.7 %



67.4 %

39.9 %



55.2 %



54.1 %





(i) For the 2018 period, these represent adjustments to add back deal fees incurred in relation to the Company's acquisition by Greenlight Acquisition Corporation in May 2017 and our acquisitions of HTA and EPC. It primarily consists of acquisition services to Platinum Equity Advisors, LLC, professional fees and other expenses. For the 2019 period, these related to secondary offering costs incurred by us for PE Greenlight Holdings, LLC and transaction expenses. (ii) One-time costs related to optimizing the expense structure and defining our growth strategy. (iii) This represents an impairment charge on fixed assets. (iv) Costs incurred to refinance the Company's credit facility and term loans. It includes prepayment penalties, the write-off of deferred financing costs, lender fees and third-party costs to issue the new debt. (v) Sponsor management fees paid to Platinum Equity Advisors, LLC. (vi) Non-cash stock based compensation.

VERRA MOBILITY CORPORATION

FREE CASH FLOW (Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended September 30, ($ in thousands) 2019

2018 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 95,586

$ 46,054 Purchases of installation and service parts and property and equipment

(17,492)



(19,622) Free cash flow $ 78,094

$ 26,432