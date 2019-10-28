Verra Mobility Business Update

PHOENIX, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Verra Mobility (NASDAQ: VRRM), a global leader in smart transportation, today announced that it has received a Notice to Proceed (NTP) for 720 new school zone speed safety camera systems for New York City. This NTP follows Mayor DeBlasio's May 24, 2019 announcement that over the next two years, the Department of Transportation would rapidly and substantially scale up its speed-camera program, installing new cameras citywide at a rate of approximately 40 per month through 2019 and 60 per month in 2020.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ: VRRM) is committed to developing and using the latest in technology and data intelligence to help make transportation safer and easier. As a global company, Verra Mobility sits at the center of the mobility ecosystem – one that brings together vehicles, devices, information, and people to solve the most complex challenges faced by our customers and the constituencies they serve.

Verra Mobility serves the world's largest commercial fleets and rental car companies to manage tolling transactions and violations for millions of vehicles. A leading provider of connected systems, Verra Mobility processes millions of transactions each year through connectivity with more than 50 individual tolling authorities and more than 400 issuing authorities. The company also fosters the development of safe cities, partnering with law enforcement agencies, transportation departments and school districts across North America, operating thousands of red-light, speed, bus lane and school bus stop arm safety cameras. Arizona-based Verra Mobility operates in more than 15 countries. For more information, visit www.verramobility.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Verra Mobility

Celeste Peterson

celeste.peterson@verramobility.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Marc P. Griffin

ICR, Inc., for Verra Mobility

646-277-1290

IR@verramobility.com

SOURCE Verra Mobility

Related Links

verramobility.com

