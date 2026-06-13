Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM) Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed; August 4, 2026, Lead Plaintiff Deadline

Did you buy VRRM common stock between February 24, 2026 and May 26, 2026?

Affected VRRM Investor Summary

Who: Verra Mobilty Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM)

Verra Mobilty Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM) What: Securities fraud class action lawsuit filed

Securities class action lawsuit filed Class Period: February 24, 2026 through May 26, 2026

February 24, 2026 through May 26, 2026 Deadline to Seek Lead Plaintiff Status: August 4, 2026

August 4, 2026 Key Lawsuit Allegations: Material misstatements and/or omissions concerning the company's continued growth in its Commercial Services business and contract with Avis Budget Group.

Material misstatements and/or omissions concerning the company's continued growth in its Commercial Services business and contract with Avis Budget Group. Investor Action: Contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) for recovery options

RADNOR, Pa., June 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com ) , a nationally recognized securities litigation law firm, informs investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed against Verra Mobility Corporation (Verra) (NASDAQ: VRRM) on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Verra common stock between February 24, 2026 and May 26, 2026, inclusive. The lawsuit is filed in the United States District Court for the District of Arizona and is captioned Otucu v. Verra Mobility Corporation, Case No.2:26-cv-03973 (D. Ariz.). Investors have until August 4, 2026, to file for lead plaintiff status.

CONTACT KTMC TO DISCUSS YOUR LEGAL RIGHTS:

If you purchased or acquired Verra common stock and have lost money on your investment, you are encouraged to contact KTMC attorney Jonathan Naji, Esq. at:

Phone: (484) 270-1453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.ktmc.com/vrrm-verra-mobility-corporation-class-action-lawsuit?utm_source=PR_Newswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=vrrm&mktm=PR

There is no cost or obligation to speak with an attorney.

VERRA MOBILITY CORPORATION CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT - COMPLAINT ALLEGATION SUMMARY:

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Verra's optimistic plan for continued growth in its Commercial Services business was dependent on its relationship with Avis, and in particular obtaining a contract extension with Avis Budget Group; (2) Verra minimized concerns that major rent-a-car customers could replace Verra with in-house solutions or outsourced alternatives, making Verra's 2026 full year guidance increasingly unlikely to be met; and (3) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Why did Verra's Stock Drop?

On May 26, 2026, Verra disclosed that the company had received a termination notice from Avis Budget Group regarding its contract, which becomes effective in September 2026. Verra further disclosed that it "expects the termination to reduce Commercial Services' 2026 annualized revenue by approximately $135 million to $145 million and 2026 annualized segment profit by approximately $120 million to $125 million, before taking into account expected cost reduction initiatives." Verra accordingly lowered its full year 2026 financial outlook. On this news, Verra's stock price fell $9.23 per share, or 70.6%, to close at $3.85 per share on May 27, 2026.

On June 1, 2026, Verra announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer had been terminated as "the Board determined that a change in leadership [was] needed[.]"

WHAT VRRM INVESTORS CAN DO NOW:

File to be lead plaintiff by August 4, 2026. Contact KTMC for a free case evaluation. All representation is on a contingency fee basis, there is no cost to you. Retain counsel of choice or take no action.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS FOR VERRA MOBILITY CORPORATION INVESTORS:

Verra investors may, no later than August 4, 2026, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is usually the investor or small group of investors who have the largest financial interest and who are also adequate and typical of the proposed class of investors. The lead plaintiff selects counsel to represent the lead plaintiff and the class and these attorneys, if approved by the court, are lead or class counsel. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP encourages Verra investors to contact the firm for more information.

ABOUT KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP (KTMC):

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (KTMC) is a leading U.S. plaintiff-side law firm focused on securities-fraud class actions and global investor protection. The firm represents individual investors as well as institutions, such as major pension funds, asset managers, and international investors. KTMC has led some of the largest recoveries in securities litigation and has been recognized by peers and the legal media with numerous accolades, including The National Law Journal's Plaintiff's Hot List and Trailblazers in Plaintiffs' Law, BTI Consulting Group's Honor Roll of Most Feared Law Firms, The Legal Intelligencer's Class Action Firm of the Year, Lawdragon's Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers, and Law360's Titans of the Plaintiffs Bar. The firm operates globally with offices in Pennsylvania and California. KTMC has recovered over $25 billion for our clients and the classes they represent. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP, please visit www.ktmc.com. The complaint in this matter was not filed by KTMC.

CONTACT:

Jonathan Naji, Esq.

(484) 270-1453

280 King of Prussia Road

Radnor, PA 19087

[email protected]

May be considered attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

SOURCE Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP