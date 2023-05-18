Verra Mobility Earns Great Place To Work Certification™ for Second Year in a Row

Prestigious recognition based entirely on current employees' experiences working at Verra Mobility

MESA, Ariz., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verra Mobility (NASDAQ: VRRM), a leading provider of smart mobility technology solutions, announced today that it has been Certified by Great Place To Work® for the second year in a row. This prestigious recognition is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at the company.

A survey revealed that 84% of Verra Mobility's U.S. employees say the company is a great place to work, compared to 57% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company.

"We are thrilled to earn this special recognition," said David Roberts, President and CEO, Verra Mobility. "We have the best people doing the best work of their careers, and employee engagement is integral at Verra Mobility. In fact, one of our three strategic pillars is to create an engaging and fulfilling workplace experience, and our leadership teams have specific objectives and key results associated with this pillar."

Verra Mobility earned high marks for empowerment, with 87% of survey respondents feeling that employees are given a great deal of responsibility and that management trusts people to do a good job without watching over their shoulders. The survey showed that 86% of employees feel like they make a difference.

"Some of the leading factors driving our continued successes are our strategic focus on employee engagement, our commitment to our core values and our shared belief in our purpose to enrich lives by making mobility safer and easier," said Mr. Roberts.

Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition, Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Verra Mobility stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great manager at a Certified great workplace.

Verra Mobility strives to provide an engaging and fulfilling workplace where employees can help solve complex transportation challenges globally. For more information about Verra Mobility's culture, benefits and current career opportunities, please visit www.verramobility.com/careers.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM) is a leading provider of smart mobility technology solutions that make transportation safer, smarter and more connected. The company sits at the center of the mobility ecosystem, bringing together vehicles, hardware, software, data and people to enable safe, efficient solutions for customers globally. Verra Mobility's transportation safety systems and parking management solutions protect lives, improve urban and motorway mobility and support healthier communities. The company also solves complex payment, utilization and compliance challenges for fleet owners and rental car companies. Headquartered in Arizona, Verra Mobility operates in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. For more information, please visit www.verramobility.com.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces List. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com

