Verra Mobility launches AutoKinex™ Virtual Agent to expedite car rental ancillary service selection with a seamless in-vehicle digital experience

Renters can skip the counter and select ancillary services like tolling, fuel and insurance directly from the vehicle interface, reducing wait times and improving agent efficiency

MESA, Ariz., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM), a leading provider of smart mobility technology solutions, today announced the launch of its AutoKinex™ Virtual Agent, a digital solution designed specifically for rental car companies to allow customers to finish the checkout process, and activate add-on services directly from the vehicle, streamlining the rental experience for renters and agents.

Verra Mobility’s AutoKinex Virtual Agent enables renters to skip the counter and seamlessly select ancillary services.

Powered by Verra Mobility's AutoKinex™ connected vehicle payments platform, Virtual Agent enables rental car customers to complete key steps of the rental experience directly through the vehicle's infotainment system. Once inside the car, renters can review key rental details and confirm or modify add-on services such as prepaid fuel, tolling or insurance coverage without returning to the rental counter.

By shifting traditionally manual, counter-based interactions into the vehicle, Virtual Agent helps rental car companies reduce counter congestion, lower costs and deliver a faster, more frictionless digital experience for customers.

The solution also enables rental providers to provide contextual notifications through the vehicle's infotainment system to drivers during their journey, offering timely prompts such as reminding customers to refuel before return or opt into a fuel program, helping drive incremental ancillary service revenue while improving customer experience.

A 2025 J.D. Power study found that overall satisfaction was notably higher among rental car customers who skipped the counter than among those who stopped at it.

"Rental car customers increasingly expect a frictionless, digital-first experience," said Stacey Mosser, executive vice president at Verra Mobility. "AutoKinex Virtual Agent enables true counter-bypass by allowing renters to confirm details and opt into services directly from the vehicle's infotainment system, while giving rental companies direct communication with drivers along with the automation, consistency and compliance they need."

Virtual Agent leverages AutoKinex's intelligent workflow automation to guide customers step-by-step through the rental process, ensuring accuracy and clarity. The solution integrates seamlessly with existing rental systems and is designed to scale across fleets and locations.

Key benefits of the system include:

Counter-bypass enablement , reducing lines and wait times at rental facilities

, reducing lines and wait times at rental facilities In-vehicle completion of rental agreement add-on preferences

of rental agreement add-on preferences Improved customer experience through guided, self-service interactions

through guided, self-service interactions Operational efficiency by minimizing manual processing and staff involvement

by minimizing manual processing and staff involvement Integrated, compliant workflows powered by AutoKinex automation

The AutoKinex Virtual Agent for rental car companies is available now.

For more information, visit: www.verramobility.com/autokinex-racs.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM) is a leading provider of smart mobility technology solutions that make transportation safer, smarter and more connected. The company sits at the center of the mobility ecosystem, bringing together vehicles, hardware, software, data and people to enable safe, efficient solutions for customers globally. Verra Mobility's transportation safety systems and parking management solutions protect lives, improve urban and motorway mobility and support healthier communities. The company also solves complex payment, utilization and compliance challenges for fleet owners and rental car companies. Headquartered in Arizona, Verra Mobility operates in North America, Europe and Australia. For more information, please visit www.verramobility.com.

SOURCE Verra Mobility