Verra Mobility Releases Inaugural Corporate Responsibility Report

Report details company's strategy built on three core responsibility focus areas: Planet, People and Governance

MESA, Ariz., Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM), a leading provider of smart mobility technology solutions, announced today that it published its inaugural Corporate Responsibility Report, detailing the Company's environmental, social and governance initiatives.

"I am honored to share Verra Mobility's first Corporate Responsibility Report, which outlines how our core values, purpose, vision and operating system form the foundation of our corporate responsibility strategy," said David Roberts, President and Chief Executive Officer, Verra Mobility. "We believe that our technology helps make the world a safer and better place. We are committed to being good corporate citizens and supporting the communities in which we and our customers live and work."

Verra Mobility's Corporate Responsibility Report details the Company's efforts related to the following areas:

Planet : Developing technology-enabled solutions to help reduce traffic crashes, congestion, idling and vehicle emissions while making mobility safer. We also support environmentally sustainable practices in our operations as part of our commitment to a healthier and safer planet.

: Developing technology-enabled solutions to help reduce traffic crashes, congestion, idling and vehicle emissions while making mobility safer. We also support environmentally sustainable practices in our operations as part of our commitment to a healthier and safer planet. People : Fostering a purpose-driven company culture in which all employees can thrive, collaborate, grow and give back to their communities.

: Fostering a purpose-driven company culture in which all employees can thrive, collaborate, grow and give back to their communities. Governance: Commitment to conducting business responsibly through sound corporate governance and strong privacy and security practices to best serve our customers, employees and shareholders.

The full Corporate Responsibility Report can be downloaded by visiting www.verramobility.com/corporate-responsibility.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM) is a leading provider of smart mobility technology solutions that make transportation safer, smarter and more connected. The company sits at the center of the mobility ecosystem, bringing together vehicles, hardware, software, data and people to enable safe, efficient solutions for customers globally. Verra Mobility's transportation safety systems and parking management solutions protect lives, improve urban and motorway mobility and support healthier communities. The company also solves complex payment, utilization and compliance challenges for fleet owners and rental car companies. Headquartered in Arizona, Verra Mobility operates in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. For more information, please visit www.verramobility.com.

